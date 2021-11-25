AVM FRITZ! Box discounted for Black Friday, and the repeater for less than 30 Euros

Here all the offers on SSDs, internal and external, memory cards and external high capacity hard drives!

Beware of the prices of these devices FRITZ! with the repeater, very useful for mesh networks and to enhance the home or office Wi-Fi network, which costs very little!

AVM FRITZ! Box 7590 the top of the range of the renowned manufacturer in the world of connectivity. A device with unique characteristics, easy to use and to configure thanks to the excellent software, capable of guaranteeing a very stable and reliable home (or office) network.

It is a Modem router which uses 4×4 multi-user-mimo 1,733 (5 ghz) + 800 MBit / s (2.4 ghz) technology and supports 300 MBit vdsl connections, including supervectoring. It can also work as a router in combination with a modem connected via cable and supports connection to the optical fiber or keys for mobile networks (lte / umts / hspa).

Perhaps even more interesting is the price of AVM FRITZ! Repeater 600, an equally reliable repeater for mesh networks which today are increasingly used by users. In fact, such a device enhances the performance of the Wi-Fi network and restores the integrity of the signal in the place of the house where it matters most.

It guarantees high range with wireless n (600 MBit / s / 2.4 ghz) and simple and secure registration in the local network at the push of a button (wps). In addition, it manages the detection of the optimal position thanks to the LED or the fritzapp wlan.

