Avocado: protagonist of a healthy diet – Women – Life

The flexitarianism It is gaining more and more prominence in the world. Named for a mix of the words flexible and vegetarian, this trend is growing fast by not being as restrictive as dieting. vegetarian or vegan.

According to a study recently published by the Nestlé Observatory, currently in a country like Spain more than 21 percent of the population considers itself flexitarian.

In this sense, the ‘flexitarians’ consume fish and meat occasionally, but in their day to day they try to replace it with other products.

Also read: This is how the duration and quality of sleep affects the health of your heart

In recent years, a clear trend has been observed in the population to change their habits in favor of a healthier diet, opting for plant-based alternatives that had been lagging behind compared to processed foods.

And while checking food labels has become a common concern, compared to other consumers, Flexitarians are particularly interested in sustainability and transparent labels.

Also: Lele Pons impacted his followers with the physical change he had in 2 months

In the search for that “cleaner” path, the number of people who are reducing their meat consumption to improve their health continues to increase. Although there are no definitive figures, most surveys show that about 5 percent of people in places like the United States and the United Kingdom eat meat-free diets.

For example, YouGov, a UK polling firm that surveys some 2,000 adults about their food preferences every six months, reports that 13 percent consider themselves flexitarian.

Various studies have shown that following a diet of this type can provide a series of benefits to help control the body weight, blood pressure and reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, among many others.

Read here: #MídaseAVer Are you sure you know everything about empanadas?

The environmental awareness is another factor contributing to the rise in the number of people adopting a flexitarian diet. Global greenhouse gas emissions from animal-based foods are twice those from plant-based foods.

For example, beef generates a global average of 60 kg of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to 2.5 kg of emissions generated by a kilo of avocados

a beneficial food

The avocado It has become the preferred food within a flexitarian diet.

First of all, its texture, its flavor and its amazing versatility make it stand out as a key food in the flexitarian diet. Avocados work wonders in dishes from all over the world, whether it’s in the form of a sushi maki roll, fried in the southern style or as a protagonist in the classic guacamole.

But in addition to its great taste, avocados are unique for the health benefits they can offer because they contain high amounts of healthy monounsaturated fats, unlike most fruits and vegetables.

Read more: Madonna’s questionable diet with which she is preserved at 63 years old

These are the “good” fats that can help lower LDL cholesterol levels. These fats also help the body absorb certain vitamins and provide nutrients that help build and maintain cells in the body.

In fact, substituting unsaturated fats (such as those found in avocados) for saturated fats (such as those found in meat) has been shown to improve human health.

Read on: Dilip: a tribute to the Philadelphia sandwich in Bogotá

A recent study has shown that consuming two servings of avocado a week reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease. Additionally, avocados are a fantastic source of other essential vitamins and minerals for human health.

EUROPE PRESS.

More news

– ‘Love bombing’: so they can manipulate it with demonstrations of excessive love

– Plants that grow on clothes: Loewe’s proposal

– So you can recover your curls and show off your natural hair