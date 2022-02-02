Avocado toast: original recipe and 5 tasty variations





There avocado toast recipe it’s practically irresistible: how to give up a creamy layer of avocado spread on crunchy toast? The beauty of the dish is that its variants are infinite: the pairings with avocado toastafter all, they are ready to make it, from time to time, a perfect snack for a thousand occasions.

With salmon, with egg, with ham or Philadelphia, it is delicious in all its forms. Each different added ingredient is able to transform it into an ideal preparation to taste at breakfast, as a snack, on a diet. So tempting, it’s one of the simplest pleasures in life. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Where avocado toast is born

Difficult to establish theorigin of avocado toast. As Wikipedia teaches, the first evidence of the consumption of avocado on bread dates back to the 19th century onwards. In San Francisco it would have been eaten at least since 1885, while the California Avocado Association described offering small toast with avocado, as an appetizer, about thirty years later. According to the Washington Post, the first to include it on his coffee menu was, in Australiathe chef Bill Granger in 1993.

If we think about it, however, it is not a question of who knows what elaborate recipe. Basically we are talking about a mashed avocado spread on a slice of bread. But then, because it is so famous? Probably its growing popularity is due to the attention, more and more evident, towards a healthy cuisine, yes, but at the same time delicious. If we add the fact that avocado toast is hailed by Hollywood stars – Gwyneth Paltrow loves it and Meryl Streep even posted it on her Instagram profile – then maybe we can get an idea …

Tips for preparation

There is a big difference between a municipality avocado toast and one in which nothing is left to chance. That’s why we suggest you put these simple but effective ones into practice advice while preparing your snack. You will see: they will make a difference. First of all:

Choose a quality avocado. That is, tasty and ripe at the right point. You can realize the degree of ripeness by touching it with your fingers: if it is just soft, it is the fruit for you. It will be tastier and also easier to purée. We recommend that you remove any imperfections or brown parts of the fruit, if you find them.

Avoid mashing the avocado directly on the bread, you would create a disaster. Better, rather, gather it in cubes in a bowl, then proceed with the operation. Made on bread, this would moisten or create holes in the slice.

As well as the avocado, also the base of the toast, namely the bread, it must be of quality. You can opt for the wholemeal one, with a more rustic flavor, or for the one made with special flours or cereals. You can use it plain, or toast it (which we highly recommend you do): this will add a perfect touch of crunchiness to counteract the creaminess of the filling.

The original avocado toast recipe

Creamy but at the same time crunchy, avocado toast is a riot of goodness, an unrepeatable experience, despite its simplicity. And its beauty lies in the fact that it can be prepared in 5 minutes (say five) on the clock. Point in favor of him, given that this dish should be eaten immediately, under penalty of the unsightly blackening of the avocado. How do you eat raw avocado? Take note!

Ingredients for 1 toast

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Calories: 190

1 slice of bread to taste

½ ripe avocado

1 pinch of salt

Chilli to taste

Preparation

Toast the slice of bread on both sides on a wire rack or in the toaster until golden and crisp. Keep aside. In the meantime, remove the pit from the avocado and collect the pulp by sinking a spoon between the peel and the pulp itself. Transfer it to a bowl and mash it with a fork until smooth and creamy. Season with salt and add, if you like, a pinch of red pepper. Spread the cream obtained on the bread and enjoy. Or, alternatively, complete it with sesame seeds or other oil seeds, with spices to taste or with chopped coriander and a drizzle of oil.

Variants of avocado toast: 5 recipes

As we just said, avocado toast pairings are numerous. The fruit goes well with some ingredients which, combined together, create a delicious combination. Below we suggest the variants of avocado toast most loved.

With salmon

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Calories: 250

Ingrediants

1/2 ripe avocado

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

Chopped fresh dill

1 slice of bread of your favorite type

a slice of smoked salmon

1 pinch of salt

Red onion (optional)

Preparation

Mash the avocado with the lemon juice, salt, and dill in a bowl. Spread what you have obtained on a slice of toast and garnish with the salmon and, to taste, with slices of red onion.

With egg

Preparation time 12 minutes

Calories: 220

Ingrediants

1/2 ripe avocado

a teaspoon of lemon juice

1 slice of bread to taste

a fresh egg

1 pinch of salt

Preparation

Mash the avocado with the lemon juice and salt in a bowl. Spread the filling on a slice of toast. Complete by placing the egg on top. As for the latter, you can choose different cooking methods, that is, you can opt for a scrambled egg, for a hard-boiled one cut into slices, for a poché or for the classic fried egg.

With Philadelphia

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Calories: 230

Ingrediants

1 slice of bread to taste

50 gr of Philadelphia

1/2 ripe avocado

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

dried oregano

salt

Preparation

Toast the slices of bread in a toaster or skillet over medium heat. Spread a generous layer of cream cheese on the surface of the bread. Cut the avocado into thin slices and place them on top of the cheese. Season with lemon juice, salt and pepper and, to taste, dried oregano.

With ham

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Calories: 240

Ingrediants

1 slice of bread to taste

1/2 ripe avocado

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

1 slice of cooked ham

salt

Preparation

Toast the bread and keep it aside. Mash the avocado as described in the previous versions and use the cream obtained to create a layer on top of the bread. Complete with the cooked ham and enjoy.

With tuna

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Calories: 245

Ingrediants

½ ripe avocado

50/80 g of tuna in oil

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

Salt and pepper

1 slice of bread of your favorite type

Preparation

Mash the avocado in a bowl with the drained and crumbled tuna, lemon juice and a pinch of salt and pepper. Mash with a fork until the mixture is more or less smooth, depending on your preferences, then toast the bread and fill it with the cream obtained.

Avocado toast for breakfast

To those who are wondering if it is possible to eatavocado toast for breakfast, the answer is yes. It is a healthy preparation as the fruit contains many unsaturated fats heart-healthy, plus a good amount of fibers: both slow down digestion and improve the sense of satiety allowing you to arrive without hunger practically at lunchtime. It also provides a fair level of useful energy to better face daily commitments.

Avocado toast on a diet

The beauty of avocado toast, in its basic version at least, is that you can also enjoy it on a diet without particular repercussions on its own weight. Obviously if consumed as part of a careful diet and in the presence of an active lifestyle.

In this case, avocado toast is a recipe suitable for those who want to lose weight. This is thanks to the action of fats and fibers, which increase the sense of satiety and do not make you feel the need to run to the kitchen in the middle of the morning. In the case of a slimming diet, it is advisable to carefully choose the bread, why not, even the protein one or in any case made without too refined flours and not to add further seasoning.

Oil is practically superfluous. It is useless to look for a recipe avocado toast light: the one made in its version with only bread and avocado is the best choice you can make.

Calories

How many calories does avocado toast have? Although it is a very healthy preparation, it is still possible to gain weight if, by eating it, you are not careful about the portions. In fact, the calories of a 100 gram avocado toast, on average, are around 190. In particular, the nutritional values of a toast are divided as follows:

Nutritional values ​​per 100 grams:

Total fat: 11 grams (of which monounsaturated 6.8 grams)

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Sodium: 439 mg

Potassium: 381 mg

Total carbohydrates: 20 grams

Fiber: 5.4 grams

Sugars: 1.8 grams

Protein: 3.8 grams

Well, now that you know everything you should know about avocado toast, you just have to try it in all its tempting versions, perhaps, why not, as part of an evening entirely dedicated to the fruit.