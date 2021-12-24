Juventus and the transfer market, an ugly beast for January, the bianconeri, in fact, will not have a big budget for the transfer market, according to the indications of the CEO Maurizio Arrivabene who has said on more than one occasion that Juventus will use the card prudence on the market with absolutely targeted shots, if possible, because the resources do not necessarily exist. It is likely that any type of purchase can pass from self-financing and sales that will not be easy to make at all.

Juventus, in any case, will have to do something on the market, not move and remain as it is, it is risky, after all, the shortcomings of the advanced department seemed very clear and must absolutely not mislead the fact that the bianconeri have always scored. two goals or almost in the last few games, because the opponents were not all of the highest lineage.

AVOID ATTACKING MEDIA – at Juve, therefore, we think about purchases, which however should be absolutely of a level and not blows taken so much for … The goal is absolutely to avoid less talented players or totally out of the projects of others, such as, for example, Martial and Aubameyang, who may also be suitable, but if fully motivated.

THE MISTAKE TO AVOID – the mistake to avoid is that of a couple of past names, who arrived in Turin with even good credentials and a CV that is not at a bad level, but turned out to be totally useless players. The names of Nicolas Anelka and Nicklas Bendtner, both forwards who failed to make a dent in the slightest, is an example.

The management must make careful assessments, do you need better profiles than those in pink, easy to find them? Not really possible, but to try.

