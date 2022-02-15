avoid being blasted by Lavrov

How can I forget the awed face of Angela Merkel while Konni, a large Labrador female, sniffed her shoes and wandered around them. The embarrassing episode took place in the residence of Konni’s master, the Russian president Vladimir Putinwho later apologized to Merkel claiming to ignore her dog phobia.

For many analysts, the presence of the big dog in front of the cameras was a real strategy to make the interlocutor uncomfortable. Tactics and ways of doing things often embodied by a very loyal one of Putin, the foreign minister Sergey Lavrovwho will meet his Italian counterpart tomorrow Luigi Di Maio in the moment of maximum tension between Russia and NATO since the cold war.

The last in order of time to have undergone the ‘Lavrov method’ was the British Foreign Minister, Liz Truss, humiliated at a press conference by her Russian counterpart. “It felt like a dialogue between deaf and dumb,” Lavrov said after coming face-to-face with Truss. Russian sources then informed the press that the London representative, during the meeting behind closed doors, would have confused the two Ukrainian regions under the control of Russian separatists, Donetsk and Luhansk, with two territories of the Russian Federation – Rostov and Voronezh – not far from the border with the neighboring country.

Lavrov, according to the reconstructions, would have asked Truss if he recognized Russian sovereignty in the two internal territories on the borders of the Federation. “The United Kingdom will never recognize Russian sovereignty over these regions”, the minister replied, confusing the two Russian areas with Donetsk and Luhansk, falling under the trap set by Lavrov.

Another who in the past has fallen victim to the ‘Lavrov method’ is the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, who learned from Twitter during a meeting in early 2021 with the Russian foreign minister that Moscow had just expelled three European diplomats from its territory. In the press conference following the face-to-face, Borrell showed lack of clarity and found no words to counter the accusations of Lavrov who, speaking a few steps from the number one in EU diplomacy, said that the European Union was “an unreliable partner” who had lied about the poisoning of the Russian opponent Alexei Navalny.

Net of the humiliations suffered by ministers and senior officials of world diplomacy, the ‘Lavrov method’ also includes the frequent lack of respect towards journalists and operators. To have a demonstration just watch this short video that immortalizes the Russian minister before a meeting with the then German counterpart (now President of the Republic) Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Going to the room where the bilateral was fixed, Lavrov met a Reuters cameraman. “What do you want?” Putin’s minister asked him before muttering an insult in Russian. Sitting in the armchair opposite Steinmeier, Lavrov waited for a second before chasing the operators and photographers out of the room with a curt “you can go!”

From profanity to on microphones to insults over the phone to other diplomats, the political career of the Russian minister is littered with ‘incidents’ of this kind. Hence the difficult task of the Italian minister Di Maio, who will have to keep his nerve in the face of this type of provocation.