“Avoid going to Italy” – Corriere.it

Avoid going to Italy, very high alarm level. one of the notices published on the website of the CDC, the United States Federal Health Centers, for which from Monday 13 December Italy returned to the destinations at risk due to the Covid pandemic. The CDCs have raised the alarm level to 4, which is the highest. The first point reads: Avoid going to Italy. Second: If you have to travel to Italy, make sure you are fully vaccinated. And third: Due to the current situation in Italy, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk of catching or spreading Covid variants

has added Greenland and Mauritius to the list of highest risk countries for travel. In its update, the CDC has moved them from level 3 to level 4, very high Covid-19, a category in which the countries in which in the last 28 days have been registered more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents are generally placed. Last week, the CDC also listed France, along with six other destinations. In all, there are over 80 countries classified as level 4 as of December 13th. Other places considered very high risk for travel include Barbados, Belize, Cayman Islands, Jordan, Seychelles, Turkey. However, in reality, infections are increasing very fast in the United States as well. Where, since the beginning of the pandemic, the figure of 50 million cases has been reached.

