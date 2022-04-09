avoid these herbs for weight loss

Gallbladder and liver disorders are always lurking. They cause headaches, pains in the vertebrae, drowsiness. Attention should also be paid to the intake of some herbs.

It happens that the wrong habits food eating too much or too late in the evening greatly affect the health of the liver. If the fatty mass of the liver exceeds the 10% there are important problems that should not be underestimated that ruin the health of the liver.

There cirrhosis of the liver and theliver failure they are often lurking in people who lead an unhealthy lifestyle. THE symptoms initials of a fatty liver are gods pains in the side. At first mild and then increasing over time. Leading a healthy lifestyle is very important. Eat well and do physical activity every day for at least 45 minutes they help a lot.

How to behave and what to take to have a healthy liver

We remember that if we eat too much late for dinner or let’s jump our meals liver it suffers.

There gallbladder and the liver they are linked to each other through i bile ducts. Lead a lifestyle healthyavoiding taking in too much fat e carbohydrates definitely helps to have a healthy liver.

Pay attention to symptoms such as drowsiness during the day e insomnia during the night. Do not underestimate the neck pain, headache or pains in the back. These are all symptoms of a worsening of the liver.

Pathologies related to liver they are very quiet. Often the severity of some symptoms is underestimated until it comes to a time when it is too much late Act. There biliary cholangitis it is very common among the women.

Attention also to the herbal supplements. If on the one hand they are very useful for weight loss, on the other they can cause important damage to ours liver.

Within these supplements there are some very heavy metals like mercury, lead, arsenic. Often taking these supplements is associated with activities such as yoga, pilates joined to dietary paths.

We note that there is a worrying one discrepancy between the content of the product and what is shown on the label.