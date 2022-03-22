Avoid viruses from a flash drive with this trick in Windows

Can you prevent this from happening? The answer is yes and it is also very simple. You can make that pendrive that they try to connect to your computer, not work. In this way the attacker could not steal your passwords, sneak ransomware or collect any data you have saved.

There is also a third option: for an attacker to take advantage of an oversight and plug a flash drive, even if only for a moment, into your computer. For example, it can happen if you are in a library or cafeteria and you go out for a moment and leave your equipment unattended. Also if you are at work and someone walks by and connects it for a moment, etc.

A simple usb stick it can be the way for an attacker to infect your computer. And there are several possibilities for this to happen. One of them is that you simply connect your pendrive to an infected computer and then plug it into yours. But it can also happen that you find a memory on the street, in a library or anywhere, but in reality it is simply a bait from a cybercriminal for you to connect it.

For this, what you are going to do is close usb ports. Yes, it is something that usually will not compensate, nor will it be necessary; but let’s go back to the possibility of being attacked through this type of method in a situation where you have some risk. To close them is as simple as following these steps:

Go to Start and open Device Manager

Click on Universal Serial Bus Controllers

You select the USB ports, click with the right button and disable device

From then on they won’t work. If you connect any device via USB, it will not be recognized directly and nothing will happen. When you need to connect something secure, you simply follow the same steps and this time hit Enable Device and you’re good to go.

Additional Tips to Avoid USB Malware

We have explained a somewhat radical little trick to avoid viruses in case you get a flash drive. It is somewhat extreme, but very simple if at any given moment you are going to leave the computer unattended and you do not want any unpleasant surprises, they would only need a few seconds to copy files or infect the system. You will prevent them from using a flash drive to sneak viruses into Windows.

However, there are other very important tips that you should put into practice. For example, always have a good antivirus, such as Microsoft Defender itself or other options such as Avast or Bitdefender. This will allow you to block the entry of viruses through many different methods, such as downloading a fraudulent file by mistake, installing a fake program, etc.

It will also be essential that you have your properly updated equipment. Only then can you correct vulnerabilities that may appear. It is essential that you apply this to the operating system, but also to any program you are going to use. They should always have the latest versions.

But if there is something essential to avoid problems on the Internet, it is the common sense. Most attacks will require action from the victim. For example, clicking on a link, installing something, downloading a program that is actually fake… Therefore, if you avoid making mistakes of this type, you will be much more protected.