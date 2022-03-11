Avoiding obesity and smoking prevents hidradenitis suppurativa, emphasizes Dr. Mercado

Being a chronic disease, the recommendation of patient care is comprehensive.

Doctor Rogelio Mercado, dermatologist and past president of the Puerto Rican Society of Dermatology. Photo: Archive of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Although there are genetic factors, which are impossible to control, that can cause Hidradenitis Suppurativa, people can prevent or slow down the development of this disease by taking care of aspects such as weight, as explained by Dr. Rogelio Mercado, dermatologist and past president of the Society Puerto Rican Dermatology.

“There is overweight, obesity or smoking, which if these two factors are reduced could reduce the severity of the condition or the probability that it will develop, and there is the genetic factor that cannot be controlled,” he said.

The specialist clarified that in the case of people who have a history relatives of this disease, it is important to carry out routine tests and to be attentive to the appearance of characteristic signs of the disease.

“Patients should be aware that acne-like lesions in the underarm or groin area, typical areas of hidradenitis suppurative, before any of these the person should go to the doctor as soon as possible to start treatment” assured the doctor.

Dr. Mercado recalled that hidradenitis suppurative is a chronic disease of the increasingly prevalent skin in the world population. It is characterized by producing inflammatory nodules, abscesses and fistulas. In addition, he clarified that the origin of the disease is not yet completely clear, and therefore taking care of the lifestyle reduces the chances of its appearance or exacerbation.

“The specific cause for which this disease occurs has yet to be described, it is believed that there is pollution in the follicles and that creates inflammation and immunological factors create that inflammation and, in addition, pus and abscesses are produced,” explained the doctor.

This disease usually manifests itself in people between the ages of twenty and thirty and it has been shown that it is much more frequent in women. According to the dermatology specialist, hidradenitis presents some characteristic symptoms in its early stages:

“Usually, it starts as recurrent abscesses in the groin areas, buttocks, armpits, neck, and can appear under the breasts as well. These are abscesses that the patient describes as coming out, draining, healing, and then coming back.” come out; that is the course of the disease”.

According to Dr. Mercado, diet in patients with hidradenitis suppurativa is not very relevant, at least this is demonstrated by some studies carried out on this subject. “However, each patient’s body responds differently, so there may be cases where reducing the intake of some foods could help reduce certain symptoms of the disease.”

That is why he assured that the ideal is to have a balanced diet to avoid weight gain, since, as dermatologists have explained, a diet low in dairy and carbohydrates is recommended for acne vulgaris, which, possibly, can also be beneficial for these patients.

Finally, he mentioned some recommendations for patients with hidradenitis regarding the use of some hygiene products.

*Use prescription soaps, which have some components such as peroxide or chlorhexidine.

* Apply topical antibiotics that are recommended by the doctor

*In severe or moderate cases, use oral antibiotics

*Carry out screening tests to verify correct adherence to treatment.

These tests are performed before starting pharmaceutical therapy and are then repeated annually.