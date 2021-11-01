Following a healthy and balanced diet is one of the main rules to keep us healthy, and to reduce the risk of many diseases. Almost all of us know the characteristics of the diet that we should follow every day to safeguard our health. It involves following a varied diet, rich in vegetables, fruit and fiber, with few foods of animal origin.

Some foods in particular should be consumed in moderation, as they are associated with a higher risk of health problems, such as cardiovascular disease and cancer.

In particular, the latest research seems to suggest a link between the consumption of a food and an increased risk of various cancers, such as gastric, colic, and even breast cancer. Let’s see what it is.

Avoiding this food would help us reduce the risk of cancer including breast cancer according to science

The food that is associated with a high risk of cancer, including breast cancer, is red meat. According to scientific research, in fact, women who tend to prefer red meat also show a higher incidence of breast cancer. The research took into consideration the general state of health of women, also taking into account any pathologies or disorders that could influence the results of the survey.

It was found that those who preferred alternative foods to red meat had a lower frequency of breast cancer after menopause.

Loading... Advertisements

These results would confirm what other studies have already shown, namely that limiting the consumption of animal proteins would help reduce the risk of numerous diseases, including colorectal, stomach and even breast cancers. So be careful, avoiding this food would help us reduce the risk of cancer including breast cancer according to science. But what to replace it with?

Some advice to replace it without missing it

If we want to limit the consumption of red meats in our diet, we can replace them with numerous foods. We can choose for example white meats or fish. But the easiest way to not miss red meats is to replace them with plant-based alternatives. Legumes, for example, are an excellent source of protein, which we can consume every day.

If we are looking for something easier to prepare, we can turn to other alternatives. For example, vegetable alternatives to meat, such as tofu, seitan, and tempeh, are now available in all supermarkets. Learning how to cook these foods in a tasty and savory way is not difficult.

Here is an example of a recipe that we can prepare instead of a meat steak: very simple and delicious seitan roast for a second 100% vegetable without sacrificing taste.