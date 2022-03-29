Avril Lavigne and Kristen Stewart: Avril Lavigne thinks that Kristen Stewart would be the ideal actress for her biopic | Film and Television

Since the return of avril lavigneeverything has gone wonderfully and it seems that now she intends to bring her life to the big screen, and the singer has taken the time to select who would be the ideal actress to play her, and her response was forceful: Kristen Stewart.

And although at the moment there is no biopic On the march, Avril confessed that if a movie were to be made about her life, she would want Spencer’s actress to play her.

“Kristen Stewart would be great to play me in a movie. Yes, she’s great”confessed the singer after thinking about it a bit, and doing emphasis in which the actress was “great”.

And it seems that the former actress of Twilight conquered the rocker with his interpretation as Joan Jett in the 2010 film, “The Runaways”beside Dakota Fanning What Cherie Curry.

For Avril, willpower is something she’s had to develop throughout her career to get to where she is today, and she thinks Stewart is the one to pass it on.

Lavigne’s comeback is coming to life stronger and stronger, releasing a song with her boyfriend Mod Sun call “flames”his collaboration with Willow Smith and Travis Barker on “glow”and their single titled “Bite Me” as well as their seventh studio album called Love Suxso a biographical film could be in the next plans of the queen of pop punk.

