Avril Lavigne wants Kristen Stewart as the lead in her biopic, if it ever gets made

avril lavigne has Kristen Stewart in her sights to star in what was her biographical film. Although the rocker does not have any films about her life in progress, she recently declared to Access Hollywood that in case of doing one, I would like the actress nominated for the Oscar for the tape “Spencer”31, will play her.

After thinking about it on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022Lavigne told the outlet: “Kristen Stewart would be great to play me in a movie. Yeah, she’s great.” The former protagonist of the saga “twilight” has a certain credibility in the genre of rock stars, after embodying Joan Jett in the 2010 movie “The Runaways”beside Dakota Fanning What Cherie Curry.

Jett, now 63, told MTVNews in 2009 how Stewart got so invested in the character to represent her in the film: “She listened to my accent and she watched my body language. She is an actress of weight, honest, complete and deep, and she is very serious. She takes it as an art”revealed.

Earlier this month, Lavigne spoke with Alt-Press about misconceptions about her as a person, given her punk-rock personality. “Honestly, a lot of people, when they meet me, [piensa] that I’m going to be a p****. I’m actually very nice. They always say, ‘My God, you’re not what I expected.’ People think I’m weird and tough and strong.” And she added: “You have to defend yourself. You may look like a z****, but I think being a z**** is a very good thing. I’m a bitch, and that’s good. It means you’re not stupid. That you are not a pushover and that you say what you think.

That willpower is something the singer has had to develop throughout her career to get to where she is today: “I’m stubborn, strong-willed and strong-minded, and if I feel a certain way, I stick with it. I fight constantly. I have struggled from day one to write my own songs. I’ve had to fight my entire career to write the kind of music I wanted,” Avril said. “Sometimes the record companies would back me down and they didn’t understand my vision. I always had to fight and fight with each album to continue in the musical direction I wanted, even if they tried to influence me in another way.

