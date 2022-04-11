Avril Lavigne wants Kristen Stewart to play her in a biopic

Biographical films are always a good proposition to win over critics and earn a place in awards season. Even if the film itself is not that good, the actors here find the opportunity to demonstrate their talent by bringing to life a world-renowned public figure. After Rami Malek won the Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody: The Freddie Mercury Story – 51%, the producers began to look for more stories about musicians, because their lives are always full of talent, excess and ambition. Those who are alive even become intimately involved with these productions and in many cases they themselves are the ones who propose the idea, as avril lavigne which even ensures that Kristen Stewart would be perfect for the role.

The life of artists is something that has always interested the public. It is a unique opportunity to explore all the conflicts, privileges and problems that fame brings, but also to talk about creation itself, inspiration and references, as well as patience and personal and environmental obstacles that not everyone can overcome. . The big problem with this type of film is one that is always present in this subgenre, and that is that there are times when those involved do not want to be totally honest or explicit about certain issues, or they want the plot to have some controversy as its axis. particular.

The movie about Queen went through this and was heavily criticized for the way they chose to avoid certain themes, whereas Rocketman – 83%, where Taron Egerton plays Elton John, was better received precisely for showing the most vulnerable moments of the singer, but also the effort and perseverance to feed his musical talent. In that sense, a project like Stardust – 41% never had a chance. This film about the life of David Bowie, played by Johnny Flynn, could not even make use of the singer’s music and did not have the support of his family, so it ended up being a free adaptation of a very specific moment of the artist.

The trend continues with titles like Respect – 40%, on the life of Aretha Franklin, or The United States vs. Billie Holiday- 60%, and now several singers want their turn. Madonna is developing her own movie based on her life and she is directly responsible for finding the right actress for the role. Curiously, Madonna will also be seen in the biography of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic starring Daniel Radcliffe and where the Queen of Pop will be played by Evan Rachel Wood.

Now it’s the same avril lavigne who thinks that his life would be worth being told in the movies. During a red carpet (via UPROXX), the singer was asked who would be perfect to play her:

Kristen Stewart would be great to play me in a movie. She is great, yes.

Stewart is nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actress category for her work in Spencer – 85%, where she plays Princess Diana. The film did not seek to cover the entire life of this woman, but instead focuses on showing us one of the moments of most internal conflict for her, and one that marked her decision to divorce and move away from royal life. But this is not the first biography that the actress has done and if she played Lavigne it would not be the first time that she would give life to a famous singer. In 2010 The Runaways was released – 69%, where Stewart played Joan Jett and already then some critics saw its potential beyond Twilight – 48%.

Although there is nothing certain about a biography of avril lavigne, the singer does want to take a step to this medium. At the end of last year she revealed that she was working on a movie based on “Sk8r Boi,” one of her early stage songs. She explains that, 20 years after her premiere, people still ask her for that song more than others, so she decided to make her legacy bigger with a personal story of hers. For now there are no more details about this project, but it is very possible that she will continue considering the success of the song and the affection of the public that has not forgotten her.

