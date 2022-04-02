Entertainment

Avril Lavigne wants Kristen Stewart to play her in a biopic

Photo of James James8 hours ago
Canadian singer Avril Lavigne has been in the spotlight for two decades, with hits like “Girlfriend” and “Sk8er Boi” to her name. With such a long and successful career behind her, fans have wondered if Lavigne would one day tell her life on screen in a movie. However, if there was ever an Avril Lavigne biopic, she knows who she would like to see play her: spencer Oscar-nominated star and actor Kristen Stewart.

Avril Lavigne debuted in 2002

Lavigne first rose to fame in the early 2000s, impressing the likes of Shania Twain and L.A. Reid before securing her own record deal. She released her debut album Let it go in 2002; her debut single “Complicated” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With other hit songs like “Sk8er Boi,” Lavigne proved that she was a musician on a mission.

