Avril Lavigne wants Kristen Stewart to play her in a biopic

Canadian singer Avril Lavigne has been in the spotlight for two decades, with hits like “Girlfriend” and “Sk8er Boi” to her name. With such a long and successful career behind her, fans have wondered if Lavigne would one day tell her life on screen in a movie. However, if there was ever an Avril Lavigne biopic, she knows who she would like to see play her: spencer Oscar-nominated star and actor Kristen Stewart.

Avril Lavigne debuted in 2002

Lavigne first rose to fame in the early 2000s, impressing the likes of Shania Twain and L.A. Reid before securing her own record deal. She released her debut album Let it go in 2002; her debut single “Complicated” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With other hit songs like “Sk8er Boi,” Lavigne proved that she was a musician on a mission.

In 2007, Lavigne scored her first No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 with her pop rock hit “Girlfriend.” She took much of the 2010s to herself as she dealt with her personal battle with Lyme disease. In 2022, she released a comeback album of her own. love suxcreated with the help of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Avril Lavigne wants Kristen Stewart to play her in a movie

With more than two decades in the spotlight, Lavigne undoubtedly has plenty of stories to tell. When asked by Access Hollywood who would play her in a biopic about her life, she said that she would like to see Kristen Stewart in her role.

“Kristen Stewart would be great to play me in a movie,” he said. “She’s great”.

With an Oscar nomination to his name, Stewart’s acting skills have become highly respected in the industry. Her portrayal of Lavigne would not only fit very well because of her similar appearance, but also because of the characterization that Stewart could bring to the table.

Avril Lavigne wants to create a movie based on her hit song ‘Sk8er Boi’

In December 2021, Lavigne appeared on iHeart’s she is the voice podcast to talk about his music and career and much more. During the interview, she revealed that she has big plans for “Sk8er Boi” as her debut album celebrates her 20th birthday.the anniversary in 2022: wants to turn the hit song into a movie.

“Recently, being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have asked me to play this song on TV shows, so it keeps coming up and people are always mentioning it to me,” he said. “So I’m going to turn this song into a movie and take it to the next level.”

Lavigne didn’t go into more detail, but did explain her inspiration for the song and how she created the story of one of the most beloved pop rock songs of this century.

“The skater boy has a crush on the preppy girl, and she’s too cool for him,” he said. “But five years from now, she’s feeding the baby, and she’s all alone, and she wishes she had followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations.”

