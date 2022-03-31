Avril Lavigne wants this actress to star in her biopic

The singer of hits like “Sk8ter boi” and “Complicated” already has ideas to tell her life on the big screen. Would you like to see it in the cinema or do you prefer it to be streaming?

In the age of biographical films, with the Elvis from austin butler and Tom Hanks about to arrive, music fans know that dreaming of a movie about their idols is not so far-fetched. In this context, very specific questions arise about potential projects that lead to Hollywood the life of the artists, and the last one to answer one about it was the singer avril lavigne.

Responsible for big issues like “Complicated” had its greatest moment of glory in the mid-2000s, but has recently seen a resurgence thanks to TikTokwhere he appeared in a video with Tony Hawk in which he remembered his classic “Sk8ter Boi”. Now, within the framework of iHeartRadio Music Awards this year, the artist spoke about the possibility of bringing her life to the big screen.

When asked by Access Hollywood, avril lavigne He did not hesitate for a moment and pointed out to the artist that, in his opinion, he has everything to play her in a film about his life: Kristen Stewart. “It would be great to play me in a movie. Yeah, she’s great.”assured the singer. It is worth noting that, until now, there is no project that is actually working on telling the life of this artist.

Stewartmeanwhile, has just been nominated for the Oscar thanks to his role as Lady Di on spencer and has experience in both the world of biopics and music. In 2010 she was one of the actresses chosen to star in The Runaways beside Dakota Fanning. In the film, she put herself in the shoes of Joan Jett and he even interviewed her to capture both her way of speaking and her gestures.

Kristen Stewart’s next project

So far, there is only one project on the horizon to Kristen Stewart. It is a movie titled crimes of the futurewhich was directed by David Cronenberg and has already completed filming but does not have a release date. The film, in which they also act Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydouxfocuses on a not-too-distant future where humans live in a synthetic world that causes them to evolve and change.