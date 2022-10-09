Avril Lavigne’s secret to staying young

It turns out that if someone sees a photograph of the singer avril lavigne in its beginnings within the world of music and compare it with a current one, you will notice that it looks exactly the same. Undoubtedly, it seems that the years do not pass the singer, even many of her fans asked her on several occasions what her secret to always stay young man.

During a recent interview the singer avril lavigne confessed what his daily routine is to stay young man and revealed that mystery that everyone wanted to know. Apparently he does something quite strange, although she finds it very effective.

Avril Lavigne: the secret to be forever young

“My secret, I’m going to tell everyone, is green juice and beer..” Thus, without further ado, he answered the great question of many; a secret very simple and really, for her, effective.

According to the singer, thanks to this habit manages to keep her face glowing while working hard at her profession. There is no doubt that the change she has had in these years has been very slight, unlike other artists who began her career alongside her.

The eternal youth of the hand of fame at an early age

The big question about how he manages to support himself young man came up after seeing avril lavigne 20 years after starting his career and noticing that he is exactly the same.

The eternal youth of Avril Lavigne.

Although she started very young, precisely at the age of 16, she was never affected by her fame or the exhausting pace that it implied. Also He didn’t lead a life of excess either.so he was able to approach his professional career with a lot of discipline.

And the interpreter is not the only one who seems not to have suffered over time, it also happens to Jessica Alba, Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer López, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sandra Bullock and Reese Witherspoon, among a long list.

And you, do you think that the punk singer has another secret saved?