Avv. Cinquemani: how to get reimbursement of tampons and checks. Here is the form

Italians spend a lot of money for swabs, serological tests, invasive health treatments, or for diagnostic tests prior to the mandatory or recommended Sars-Cov-2 vaccination.

The lawyer Francesco Cinquemani explains to us how all these instrumental diagnostic services paid out of our pocket to go to work, to the gym or to the restaurant, can be reimbursed.

Here is Cinquemani’s explanation:

«Let’s start by explaining what the P03 code is:



The services correlated with the compulsory or recommended vaccinations are exempt for everyone from sharing the expense.

The regulatory reference useful for obtaining reimbursement of the expenses incurred for the preliminary diagnostic tests for vaccination can be found at Legislative Decree of 29 April 1998, n. 124 (Article 1 paragraph 4 letter b): which establishes that “they are excluded from the cost-sharing system and, therefore, disbursed without charges to be borne by the client at the time of use”, or they are exempt from the ticket, “instrumental and laboratory diagnostics and other assistance services specialists included in organized early diagnosis and prevention programs collective“(Legislative Decree 124/99, art. 1, paragraph 4, point a),” as well as those aimed at the protection of collective health required by law or arranged locally in the event of epidemic situations, as well as those aimed at starting work deriving from legal obligations” (point b). Notoriously, the dpcm of 12/01/2017, published in the Official Gazette no. 65 of 18/03/2017, includes in the context of collective prevention and public health the “surveillance, prevention and control of infectious and parasitic diseases, including vaccination programs” (Article 2, paragraph 1, point a).

By virtue of the regional agreements (this, for example, the one between the Sicilian Region and Federfarma: https://crq.regione.sicilia.it/attachments/article/365/DA%200306%2015.04.2021%20 Agreement.pdf) which allow the execution in pharmacies or analysis laboratories of tests for the detection of the SARS-Cov-2 virus, it is therefore evident that the related expenditure must be considered to be borne by the Health System.

Well, the exemptions of payment are issued to the ASL company of residence. At the regional level, in order to minimize inconvenience to citizens, it is necessary to allow the release of the certificate of exemption also by the ASL.

From DL 44/2021 converted into Law 76/2021 up to DL 1/2022 the following is reported: “The obligation referred to in paragraph 1 and vaccination can be omitted or deferred“,

https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/eli/id/2021/11/26/21G00211/sg

Therefore all those who have gone to their doctor and the latter, required to observe the precautionary principle and in compliance with art. 45 National Collective Agreement (ACN) tasks of the doctor, “appropriateness of care and therapeutic choices”, has prescribed a series of diagnostic tests prior to vaccination in order to exclude a serious health hazard documented or to be documented, with particular reference to contraindications to the vaccine for previous conditions, or to exclude allergic reactions to the vaccine excipients, are entitled to a reimbursement of the expenses incurred, regardless of whether or not a certificate of exemption or postponement of the vaccination service is paid to this prescription.

On the other hand, the general practitioner (formerly called general practitioner or family doctor) performs a service that is the responsibility of the ASL to guarantee. Therefore the ASL is responsible for the error, as established, for example, by the Court of Cassation (Cass. Civ., Section 3, sen. 6243 of 27.03.2015).

Everyone is invited to download the attached form and request reimbursement of the amount paid up to now for health services.

At this point it is appropriate to clarify the concept of prescriptive appropriateness:

In the pharmacological field, the prescriptive appropriateness of drugs occurs when they are prescribed for pathologies for which there is a therapeutic indication in the technical data sheet.

The assessments of prescribing appropriateness are carried out on the diagnostic question declared on the request by the prescriber; on the text of the report of the examination drawn up by the specialist doctor who provided the service, the result is analyzed instead.

It follows that clinical appropriateness actually identifies the level of effectiveness of a service or procedure for a particular patient and is determined on the basis of both clinical information relating to the patient’s pathological manifestations and the diagnostic conclusions that orient towards that specific intervention. The “conditions of disbursement” are the circumstances necessary for the prescription of the service to be borne by the National Health System.

There Constitutional Court with Sentence n. 169/17(1) has established the following with regard to prescriptive appropriateness: The legislative provision cannot preclude the doctor from evaluating the individual case on the basis of the most up-to-date and accredited technical-scientific knowledge. subjected to his treatment, identifying from time to time the therapy deemed most suitable to ensure the protection of the patient’s health. In light of this unfailing principle, the “prescriptive appropriateness” envisaged by art. 9-quater, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree no. 78 of 2015 and the parameters contained in the ministerial decree must therefore be understood as an invitation to the prescriber to make the permitted faculty to depart from the indications of the ministerial decree transparent, reasonable and informed. In this hermeneutic meaning, the provisions on compliance checks with the indications of the ministerial decree must also be understood: they absolutely cannot suppress the free exercise of the medical profession, but constitute a simple invitation to motivate significant deviations from the protocols. It is the constant orientation of this Court that “legislative choices aimed at limiting or prohibiting the use of certain therapies – the adoption of which in principle falls within the autonomy and responsibility of doctors, who are required to operate with the patient’s informed consent and based on the state of the technical-scientific knowledge available – they are not admissible if they arise from pure political discretionary assessments, and do not envisage “the elaboration of guidelines based on the verification of the state of scientific knowledge and experimental evidence acquired, through institutions and bodies – usually national or supranational – delegated to this “, nor do they constitute” the result of such a verification “.

1) https://portale.fnomceo.it/wp-content/uploads/import/201801/158030_cc-169.pdf>“.

► Download the form here