Awakenings at night and insomnia? It can depend on these foods

If nocturnal awakenings and insomnia are very frequent in your daily life, it could be due to the consumption of these foods

Sleeping well and in the right amount is the “dream” of many. In fact, it is not always possible to reach the hours of rest necessary to wake up calm, rested and with the full energy necessary to face a working day, study, or made up of simple daily activities.

This sleep deficit, therefore, can be harmful not just for the quality of our work and our activities, but also for ours humor and, above all, for ours health.

If in your daily life, therefore, they appear to be very frequent i nocturnal awakenings And insomnia, it could depend on the consumption of these foods.

Here is what foods the nocturnal awakenings and insomnia depend on

Have difficulty falling asleep it is quite normal and widespread, especially among those who have a lot of worries and a rather unstable life. However, it is important to remember that sleep is one of the most valid allies of our body, as it allows us to recover energy and face the day with the right attitude.

Suffering from insomniaHowever, it is not necessarily linked to the times when you try to sleep or to bad habits. These problems, in fact, could also strongly depend on foods that we eat every day. In fact, food often determines the course of our day and, in some cases, could hinder proper sleep.

Among foods not recommended to avoid insomnia and nocturnal awakenings there are certainly all those that contain the caffeinethe theine and obviously thealcohol. However, in addition to the classic foods to avoid before going to sleep or, preferably, throughout the day, there are others that we often underestimate.

Among these are certainly the fried foodsin particular the chips that we often buy at the supermarket or consume at a fast food restaurant. This food, in fact, could have an important influence on digestion, thus hindering sleep.

Another food to avoid before going to sleep is dark chocolate. This too, in fact, contains caffeine and is an exciting. Same goes for the spicy sauces and the dishes very spicy. These ingredients, in fact, are particularly difficult to digest.