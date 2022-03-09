Award-Winning Actress Scarlett Johansson Joins Dress for Success® Worldwide as Global Ambassador to Celebrate its 25th Anniversary | News

NEW YORKMarch 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Dress for Success Worldwide, the leading global nonprofit resource for women’s employment, announced today that the award-winning actress Scarlett Johansson She will become a global ambassador for the organization. Johansson and her new skincare brand, The Outset, will add her voices and support to Dress for Success Worldwide in its mission to help women achieve financial independence.

As a long-time advocate for women’s empowerment, Johansson will help raise awareness of the critical role Dress for Success plays in helping women advance professionally, prosper personally, care for their families and help rebuild. the communities. She will participate in select Dress for Success campaigns as well as various events and promotions. The Outset team will also donate their time and expertise to interact with Dress for Success customers on a volunteer basis.

“I believe that when we support each other’s journey toward discovering self-confidence, the world is a better place,” Johansson said. “I am so honored to partner with Dress for Success; they make it possible for women to achieve their dreams by doing their best.”

In addition to serving as a global ambassador for Dress for Success, Johansson is recognized for her work supporting women and advocating for gender equality as part of the organization’s annual “Your Hour, Her Power®” campaign. In honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, Your Hour, Her Power honors inspiring women leaders and invites people to donate the equivalent of one hour’s pay to help women achieve their economic independence.

“We are delighted to welcome Scarlett as a global ambassador to raise awareness of our mission at such a pivotal time for women,” said Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide. “Scarlett’s support of women’s empowerment, coupled with her personal passion for helping us demonstrate our impact as the leading global nonprofit resource for women’s employment, is literally a turning point for our organization”.

Women are exiting the workforce at an alarming rate, resulting in a loss of income worth $800billion worldwide. For the past 25 years, Dress For Success has led global efforts to help women achieve financial security and transform their lives. This new partnership with Johansson will help Dress for Success reach more women, advance its mission and raise awareness of its cause.

Since its launch in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to 144 locations in 23 countries, helping more than 1.2 million women work toward their independence. Dress for Success has transcended dresses to offer a variety of services and access to opportunities for clients. More than 60% of clients identify as women of color, and 56% are mothers.

“We want the world to know, particularly in our 25th anniversary year, the many ways we contribute to re-entering women through services and programs that go far beyond professional attire,” said Meyer- Shipp. “We are not just a non-profit organization; we are an agent of change.”

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is a global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve financial independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the developmental tools to help them thrive at work and in life. Since it began operations in 1997, Dress for Success has empowered more than 1.2 million women in 144 cities in 23 countries. Visit dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

