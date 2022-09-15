Award-winning cinema to watch on Netflix

Netflix, as is its custom, surprises with its release announcements and additions to its catalogue. A few hours into the weekend, the platform recommended three movies prizes to consider.

lost in tokyo

2003 – Dir: sophia coppola

The story revolves around two lost souls who visit tokyo and they find solace in each other’s company: on the one hand Bob Harris, a fading movie star who accepts an offer to do a Japanese whiskey commercial in Tokyo; and on the other Charlotte, a young woman married to a photographer who has gone to the Japanese capital to do a report but gets terribly bored while he works. Little by little, the two will become friends and begin to wonder if their friendship could turn into something more. Directed by Sofia Coppola, the film stars Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Giovanni Ribisi, Anna Faris and Fumihiro Hayashi.

Whiplash: Music and Obsession

2014 – Dir: Damian Chazelle

The objective of Andrew Neman, an ambitious young jazz drummer, is to make it big at the elite East Coast Conservatory of Music. Scarred by the failure of his father’s literary career, Andrew harbors dreams of grandeur. Terence Fletcher, a teacher known both for his talent and his rigorous teaching methods, directs the best jazz ensemble in the Conservatory. When Fletcher chooses Andrew to be part of the group, the young man’s life will change.

1917

2019 – Dir: Sam Mendes

In the rawest of First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) They are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must traverse enemy territory to deliver a message that will prevent a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers, including Blake’s own brother.