Every time we shop at the supermarket we try to buy quality products that we trust. When choosing, the ingredients on the package help us distinguish a good product from a poor one.

If we are not label experts, however, we can rely on the tests carried out by accredited bodies. For example, the Italian consumer association Altroconsumo recently compiled a list of the best flours. The products examined are of different brands and useful for making pizzas, bread and desserts. Let’s see, therefore, which was the best of this analysis.

A product with a thousand uses

As simple as it is common to find, flour is important in the kitchen for making leavened doughs. It is a basic ingredient of many recipes and there are various types. But this product is also terrific in other cases.

For example, it can be used as a substitute for baking paper to cook food. Just pour a handful of it over the buttered pan and we will be ready to bake what we have prepared with our hands.

The unthinkable use that few would have bet on, however, concerns the cleaning of the fryer. Let’s put some inside the appliance and distribute it with a damp cloth, then rinse everything inside.

Awarded best flour by an authoritative survey, it is of high quality and costs less than 1 euro per kg

After these little curiosities, we finally come to us. Certainly the first reason why we buy flour is to use it in the stove. So what is the product deemed best according to the Altroconsumo report?

Simple, it is the Coop soft wheat flour “0” Manitoba. The test carried out evaluated different characteristics of the product which was excellent for proteins, yield in processing and in the cooked product. Coop flour is suitable for doughs of bread, pizza and leavened desserts and the average price per kilo is € 0.99. Therefore, the best flour awarded by an authoritative survey is of high quality and costs less than 1 euro per kg.

The other classified

The Altroconsumo ranking has selected other good quality flour brands. In order of position, behind the Coop flour there is the Caputo pizzeria soft wheat flour type “00”. Followed by Almaverde bio organic soft wheat flour type “0”, Conad towards nature organic soft wheat flour type 00 and so on.

Remember that the various types of flour reflect different uses in the kitchen. It is therefore good to know how to read the reference values ​​on the labels such as strength (W), to better orientate yourself in the choice.