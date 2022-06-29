Awarded in England. A former stockbroker and an allergic to bee stings caused a revolution with urban beehives

Renzo Piano arrived in London one day to meet Irvine Sellar. The first, one of the most famous architects on the planet; the second a wealthy real estate developer. On the lunch table, Piano turned the menu over and on a sheet of paper drew his next work: a building that punctured the sky. Sellar could not believe the proposal. “I design it for free –he listened–, if we make the tallest building in Europe”. The Shard, in London, would maintain its leadership in height until being relegated to second place by the Mercury City Tower, in Moscow. Seal still has the menu that reads: “To Irvine de Renzo, May 2000.”

At the time of its opening, in 2012, the heart was destined for a hotel. Shangri-La has been operating there ever since, an undertaking that harmoniously mixes contemporary style with oriental ancestors. It was from these avant-garde heads that an idea was born that Dale Gibson turned into a trend: the urban hives.

Mounted on a movie set, it placed the first one as soon as the hotel was inaugurated. From there, the gastronomy and souvenirs of the Bermondsey Street Bee are served, the company that Gibson himself and his wife, Sarah Wyndham Lewis, had created some time ago, but that would become the epicenter of the spread of urban honeycombs around the world.

Due to its boom, urban hives are under discussion

Always a neighbor, side by side with Borough Market, the oldest market in London, where it is believed that Shakespeare himself bought his apples, and under the shadow of the emeritus skyscraper, Gibson had set up his project in an old sugar warehouse. A hidden den in the industrial area of ​​London was transformed into a space worthy of a work by Jane Austen and the transfer of a couple of beehives belonging to a regular neighbor of his premises, in a dream. With nowhere to put it decided to take her to the roof. There surely the bees would not bother too much.

The space, surrounded by parks and personal gardens, flooded with flowers, became the England’s most awarded honey project: Bermondsey Street Bees, which reveals itself as an unexpected sunny space steps from London Bridge. “Almost by chance we realized that this was the ideal place to raise bees in the center of the city,” explains Gibson to LA NACION magazine.

Even though the temperature drops below 10°C on the city’s terraces, Gibson lovingly checks the hives on his roof. In Piano’s play, The Shard, guests at the Shangri-La Hotel eat their honey for breakfast. On the south side of town, Pizarro, the neighborhood’s favorite restaurant, serves its fried goat cheese drizzled with beekeeper’s handiwork. Bourrogh Market regulars can take their own pot home at Giddy Grocers.

One of Gibson's concerns is counterfeit honey

The initial adventure led him to train and bring his wife, Sarah Wyndham Lewis, on board. Both of them they specialized in beekeeping and installed the first hives more than a decade ago. “Probably –he says– our greatest pride is to continue being considered as small artisan producers, despite Featured in the Top 50 Best Foods in the UK ”. Fashion summoned David Beckham and his wife Victoria who, in addition, has posted on different occasions the results of his work in the hives on the roof of his house. These celebrities were joined by Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ed Sheran.

For many years there were prohibitions on the city use of hives. As is known, the Radio City Music Hall building and the American Museum of Natural History housed hives at the beginning of the last century. But the issue seemed like a passing fad and there were hardly any honey dwellers by 1950 in New York. By 1999, the city strengthened legislation against bees, including them on the list of wild animals alongside ferrets, iguanas and vultures.

Gibson had something to do with creating a good climate for the Big Apple and today an entrepreneurial group with his mentorship managed to reverse the experience; Urban Beekeeping became the continent’s leader in urban honey production, essentially concentrated in Brooklyn.

The stockbroker

As he offers tea with honey (for him he adds lemon), Gibson recounts his days as a stockbroker. “I had a decade left in my career. It was the right moment between staying with the shares and the prices or changing course. I was on time. I felt energetic. One Saturday I woke up and told Sarah that we were going to a beekeeping course. She looked at me in surprise: she is allergic to bee stings”. John Chapple, who continues to be her mentor, convinced Sarah that honeyeaters are friendly and she became the expert who advises new entrepreneurs, does consulting services and runs the tastings and workshops. She has never been stung by a bee.

Since your beginnings the experience gained sustainability. Bees need pollen and nectar. “Every time we found an available plot, we proposed to plant it,” he explains. Because bees mean a lot of mouths to feed. The flora allows the life of bees and other pollinators to be sustainable. But, in addition, it enhances the well-being of the people in the community.” Gibson secured, for example, an £11,500 grant for a nearby development called Dickens, where he helped transform a vacant lot into a bee-friendly community garden.

Very close to London Bridge and the colossus Shard of Glass, the headquarters of Bermondsey Street Bees

Within a short time they had built a thriving business supply of honey to the gastronomic industry and provided a consultancy service for those wishing to design and maintain sustainable apiaries. The honey is used by renowned restaurants, such as Hakkasan, Kerridge Bar & Grill, and Roux at The Landau.

The old four-story sugar warehouse that was demolished and received the first two urban beehives in the city, today houses two dogs and two cats, in addition to the couple who concentrate their day to day on the ground floor. “We almost function like a beehive,” smiles Sarah, who has become a expert honey sommelier and it owns the largest library in the country on the subject, which allows it to train and provide gourmand consulting services to chefs who seek it from anywhere on the planet.

One of his biggest concerns is fake honey. “There are differences between the complex flavors of the raw honey we produce and the cloying sweetness of an industrial brand.” The essential distinction is that Gibson does not heat, blend, or microfilter the product of the bees. “It is common to find on the shelves – Gibson points out – honey that is sold as pure or artisanal, but has been adulterated with added sugars and went through an industrial process to lower the cost.”

As experts explain, microfiltering removes protein-rich pollens from honey. It is a stage that is used to delay the natural crystallization and eliminate the traceability of the honey, “a perfect step to introduce low-category honey on the market,” he adds. “Pollen analysis of our harvest shows that the Bermondsey Street hives fed on 26 different plant species, from wild bramble to chestnut,” he lists.

"For city dwellers, the connection to nature by seeing pollinators at work is very powerful and supportive"

The honey sommelier

Sarah Wyndham Lewis is like a stunt double. She ventures into a discipline that keeps her on the brink of danger. He works side by side on the project as a sommelier. She indicates that “bees are always thought of as creatures of the field, but the reality of modern agriculture (monocultural crops, insecticides and fertilizers, loss of natural landscape) has made it difficult for bees to thrive in many rural areas. London, on the other hand, like many cities, has a wealth of green space and native and non-native forage plants that can give bees the varied sources of forage they need for good health.”

For city dwellers, there are several benefits: the existence of local honey, bees to pollinate food crops grown in urban gardens, and, very crucially, the pollination of fruitful trees and shrubs that feed many more species; from insects and birds to mammals. So, in the cities, as in the countryside, bees of many species support biodiversity. “There is one last item to mention,” he adds, “that for city dwellers, the connection to nature gained by seeing pollinators at work is very powerful and supportive.”

Urban bees have a winter survival rate of 62.5%, compared to just 40% for rural bees. The first, in addition, produce an average of 12 kg of honey in their first year, while the yield of the rural ones is only 8 kilograms. Sarah assures that, contrary to what is supposed, city bees “have access to greater biodiversity. Exposed to a mixed flora, they feed on a varied diet that strengthens their immune systems. This goes against modern trends in the field that try to work monoculture honeys, either to take advantage of the crops to also raise bees; or to achieve flavoring in the final product”.

The London hives under Gibson’s tutelage already exceed 4,000. In Paris, their number has increased eightfold in the last decade. In Lugano, Switzerland, they grew by 2,387% in the same period. In fact, scientists have begun to raise their voices around this trend. A recent study published in the specialized journal Nature by specialists from the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research in Switzerland, analyzed the growth of beekeeping in the cities of that country and found unsustainable growth: “when bees fly in search of pollen, there are not enough urban flowers to support them, and bees may be putting pressure on other pollinators.”

Under this trend, Gibson has just advanced another step in the trend. “In pursuit of sustainable beekeeping work we are working on reducing our London hive count. We started it in a pandemic (30% in 2020 and another 5% in 2021) and we continue to do so, trying to consult new beekeepers so that they consider that each hive must consume 250 kg of nectar and 50 kg of pollen, each year, to survive. Simply put, unless new beekeepers can add that incremental amount of forage per hive in their area to feed the proposed new bees, adding bees to our city will stress the health and well-being of honey bees and other urban pollinators to as greater numbers compete for the limited food resources available”.

Today, the couple encourage those who really want to help bees and biodiversity to plant pollinators, rather than introduce new hives in London. Sarah has been flagged with the crusade and has released a book: Planting For Honeybees (Planting for the bees), which has been published in five languages ​​(not in Spanish) and offers practical alternatives to help and enjoy urban bees.