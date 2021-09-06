awarded in the new fan poll

There are some actors who are perfect for certain roles and when a Twitter user asked followers what the character played by the perfect actor was to embody the role. There are three names in many answers: Johnny Depp, Viola Davis and Ryan Reynolds, respectively for Jack Sparrow, Annalize Keating and Deadpool.

The answers were actually very varied but these three names took a fair share of the overall standings.

Ryan Reynolds captivated audiences in the role of Deadpool; the first film, which started off with a budget of $ 58 million, achieved global grossing of $ 782 million, securing a future for the franchise and making sure Reynolds became practically symbiotic with the character.

It is a universe far from the Marvel one but equally loved; Annalize Keating is the protagonist of The Rules of the Perfect Crime and the extraordinary interpreter, Viola Davis, is seen as essential to best outline the psychological characteristics of the character.

Like the rest, no one in the world would dream of thinking of Jack Sparrow without associating his face with that of Johnny Depp, despite his farewell.

Johnny Depp was estranged from Warner Bros. due to his involvement in the trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. However, fans can’t help but think of him when they refer to Jack Sparrow.

In 2019 Viola Davis was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Rome Film Fest.