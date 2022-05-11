Awards ceremony of the “Health for All” Film Festival – PAHO/WHO

When: May 13, 2022

Time: 11 AM EST – 5:00 PM Geneva

Where: www.who.int/en/film-festival

Since the founding of Health for All Film Festival in 2020, almost 3,500 short films have been submitted for its three editions.

More than 1,000 filmmakers from more than 110 countries have submitted short films for the third edition of the Health for All Film Festival (HAFF), on topics ranging from the trauma of war to living with COVID-19. Some 70 films have been chosen for the shortlist and a jury made up of critically acclaimed artists and senior WHO experts advised the WHO Director-General on the winners and the awards ceremony will be the venue to reveal the winners. winners.

The online award ceremony will take place on May 13 at 17:00 Geneva time. Some of our jurors will join us and we will make this ceremony entertaining, informative and interactive. It will be a tribute to all champions of health! Watch the ceremony on our website (English, Spanish and French versions available), the WHO Facebook page or our WHO YouTube account.

“The success of Health for All Film Festival of the WHO reflects the great interest and heightened awareness worldwide in the importance of health and ensuring that people can achieve the highest levels of physical and mental well-being,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros . Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The wide range of topics featured in this year’s performances, and the high caliber of the judges, underscores the growing importance of the festival as a platform to bring urgent health issues to the public’s attention.”

The following distinguished professionals, artists, and activists, along with three WHO senior experts, make up the jury for this year’s festival: Sharon Stone (actress, US); Emilia Clarke (UK actress); Mia Maestro (Argentine actress); Anita Abada (producer from Nigeria); Eddie Ndopu (UN SDG Advocate from South Africa) and Dr. Eckart von Hirschhausen (TV presenter from Germany).

The shortlisted 70 films are available to watch online in six playlists, one for each of the competition’s three main categories: Universal Health Coverage, Health Emergencies and Better Health and Wellbeing, as well as three more on Rehabilitation, Health Innovation and Very Short Film.

The Health for All Film Festival aims to recruit a new generation of film and video innovators to champion global health issues, inviting independent filmmakers, production companies, NGOs, communities, students, and film schools from around the world to submit their original short films. about health.