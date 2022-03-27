Awards season ends

Hollywood has had a busy year and Oscar this Sunday, which mark the culmination of the season of awards, reflect an industry that is still going through great changes. Nominated films like ‘Dune’, ‘West Side Story’, ‘King Richard’ and ‘Belfast’ have, to varying degrees, brought people back to theaters after long periods of closure.

These films rub elbows in the awards of the Academy with ´Don’t Look Up´, ´CODA´, ´Tick Tick… ¡Boom!´ and ´Being The Ricardos´, which were broadcast on streaming platforms. Here are 9 quick facts about this year’s contenders.

family consultation

Will Smith is likely to win his first Oscar for his performance in ´King Richard´, which tells the story of the father of Venus and Serena Williams, who trained his two daughters to become tennis legends.

“I went to the family and said, ‘I want to tell this story,'” Smith told BBC presenter Graham Norton. “And Venus and Serena said, ‘Okay, we’ll see you through the process, but we’re going to have to see the movie before we decide whether or not to put our names on it,'” the actor added.

Fortunately, “they loved it,” he said.

The journey of ´Drive My Car´

The Japanese film has a running time of 179 minutes. However, it is not the longest film in history in this category. ´Gone with the wind´, released in 1939, lasts 238 minutes.

Campion vs Spielberg, again

Jane Campion is the first woman to be nominated twice for Best Director. Her first time was in 1994, with the movie ´El Piano´. That year she lost to Steven Spielberg, who won the award for the film ‘Schindler’s List’.

The director is also nominated again, but for the musical ‘West Side Story’ and Campion, with ‘The Power of the Dog’, he has a good chance of winning this year. If this happens, it would be the first time a woman has won best director in two consecutive years, after Chloé Zhao won last year for Nomadland.

´West Side Story´ aims for records

Spielberg’s adaptation could become the first remake to win the same award as its original film, in this case in the best picture category. If it wins this award, it will also become the first musical to earn the statuette in nearly two decades.

LGBTTQI+ actresses stand out

They are Ariana DeBose for her role in ‘West Side Story’ and Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Lady Diana in ‘Spencer’. While LGBTTQI+ stories are becoming more common in cinema, actors from this community have been almost completely excluded from consideration of awards during the last 20 years.

Since Ian McKellen’s 2002 nomination for wielding Gandalf’s staff in “The Lord of the Rings,” no openly gay man has been nominated in any acting category.

Family matters

There are two couples nominated in the acting categories: Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, married since 2010, compete for the awards main interpretation. Elsewhere, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are nominated in the supporting actor categories. The couple has been engaged since 2017 and has two children.

Also, the director of ‘Cyrano’, Joe Wright, has a son with the protagonist of the film, Haley Bennett. Meanwhile, the film’s star, Peter Dinklage, is married to screenwriter Erica Schmidt.

look at a landmark

The veteran British star could become the oldest winner in an acting category, having been nominated for her role in ‘Belfast’. Judi is 87 years old, four years older than the current record holder, Anthony Hopkins, when she won for The Father in 2021.

Represents inclusion

Troy Kotsur could become the second deaf actor to win a Oscar, following Marlee Matlin in 1986, who won the award for ´Children of a Lesser God´. The couple now plays a married couple in the film CODA, streaming on Apple TV.

unusual triptych

It is the first film to earn nominations for Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary, and Best International Feature Film. This unusual triptych is due to the nature of film: most documentaries, by their nature, are not animated.

However, it turned out to be a useful treatment for Flee, who follows the story of a gay Afghan refugee. Making it animated meant that the true identity of the protagonist could be kept hidden. It also helped solve the problem of how to represent events from his past.