“Aware of the responsibility to replace Vlahovic. He is ready for anything”

The statements of the prosecutor of the new purple striker

After the sale of Vlahovic at the Juventusthe Fiorentina has formalized the arrival of Arthur Cabral. The Brazilian has returned from 65 goals in 105 overall appearances at Basel, in what was his first experience in Europe since his beginnings at home with the shirts of Ceará and Palmeiras. After the first call by Tite in 2021, for the 1998 class he is expected to join Serie A. To comment on his arrival in Florence, Fiorentina.it contacted his agent exclusively, Paulo Pitombeira:

How did the negotiations with Fiorentina begin?

“Arthur has come from great seasons with Basel: he was called up by the Brazilian national team, this year he is the player with the most goals in European football and it is normal for big clubs, such as Fiorentina, to always follow him”.

Why did you choose Florence and what were Arthur’s first feelings?

“Arthur is excited, it’s good to come to Fiorentina and play in the Italian league. I can guarantee that he is thrilled with this possibility. He knows the greatness of Fiorentina, the Brazilian and South American players who have already worn this shirt and have been successful in this team. It is a club with a great tradition in world football ”.

Were there other clubs interested?

“Arthur is a very efficient and regular player who has distinguished himself for many seasons now, and it is normal that several clubs have asked for information and expressed interest. We are always in contact with the main clubs in the world, also because we work with big names besides Arthur, such as Gabriel Jesus, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Veríssimo, Roger Guedes, Ricardo Goulart… So clubs are always looking for us. There have been many contacts and even negotiations for Arthur ”.

For those who do not yet know it, can you give us an identikit?

“He is a tall, fast attacker who scores a lot. He proved it with his numbers, with the goals he scored in all his experience at Basel. I’m sure he is already known to many people ”.

Can Florence and Serie A be a better showcase from a Selecao perspective?

“He is certainly a player observed by the national team and is always on the radar for what he has done. As I said, today no one has scored more goals than him, it is normal that he could be among the best “.

Here in Florence he will have to replace Vlahovic, the championship’s top scorer …

“Arthur knows the responsibility of coming to replace a player who was doing very well, but he knows that even wearing the Fiorentina shirt is a great responsibility and he is ready for anything”.