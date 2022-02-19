Away from Emily in Paris, Lily Collins prepares to release a new movie on Netflix

Lily Collins is one of the most important actresses on Netflix and now, after succeeding with Emily in Paris, is preparing for a new premiere. Know what it is.

In recent years Lily Collins He has managed to become one of the great stars of Netflix. It is that, her leading role in Emily in Paris It was a complete success for the platform. This series, in which she plays Emily Cooper, a marketing executive who travels to the French capital to work, managed to attract thousands of fans around the world. The first edition was released in 2020 and, at the end of 2021, the second season arrived with more adventures of this girl who exceeded all expectations.

In fact, the fury of Emily in Paris It reaches such a point that Netflix did not hesitate to renew it for a third and fourth edition. After the release of the second part, the platform confirmed that Lily Collins I would return with more adventures of this iconic character. However, apparently, the actress’s work with the streaming giant is not over. Well, recently, it was confirmed that she will release a new tape.

Is about Fruits of the Winda film that will be released on March 18 and has everything to be a success. In this feature film, Collins completely changes her essence, leaving aside the businesswoman she played in Emily in Paris to give life to a woman who, from what the first preview showed, will be kidnapped. Without a doubt, a total paradigm shift in which the protagonist is ready to demonstrate, once again, why she is one of the best of her generation.

From what the streaming giant announced, this film is a suspenseful drama that has all the characteristics to be a sensation. Of course, at the moment, there is no official synopsis nor is much more known about the plot. The first teaser was a very slight taste of things to come for Lily in this movie. Although, as if this were not enough, the interpreter will be accompanied by two great stars such as Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons.

In addition, Fruits of the Wind It has an important detail to highlight. It is directed by Charlie McDowell who is neither more nor less than the husband of Lily Collins. That is to say, this is one of the great proofs that the film could exceed all expectations since there is no one better than him to squeeze all the talent of the actress. In addition, the truth is that the artist has a great career and she always dazzled in every job she did.