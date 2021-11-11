away from Manchester, his future

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second experience at Manchester United it could last the space of a season. According to some rumors leaked from England, the Portuguese striker is meditating the farewell to Red Devils already next June.

Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester: what happens

The adventure in Manchester is not going as expected for CR7, both in terms of results and in terms of the dressing room. As for personal performance, Ronaldo remains flawless with nine goals scored in thirteen games between championship and cups. However, his arrival at the end of the summer transfer market session led imbalance within the Solkjaer team, which has no longer been able to obtain positive results continuously.

In the league, also thanks to some heavy defeats, the Red Devils fell to -5 from fourth place, an unacceptable ranking after the large amount of money invested. For the former Juventus, one is inconceivable season without Champions League: if things remain like this at the end of the year, his farewell will be practically certain. “I have not returned to play in the Europa League,” he would have said.

Cristiano Ronaldo, clutches with his teammates in Manchester

Welcomed as a hero toOld Trafford, Ronaldo would now be making enemies inside the United locker room. Many players, the tabloids report, would also be against the diet crazes that CR7 would like to impose on the menu, such as the introduction of salted cod he was born in polyp, as well as the ban on desserts before the weekends.

Cristiano Ronaldo: future in the balance, 3 solutions

Everything to understand where CR7 could go after Manchester: according to various rumors, Ronaldo used United as a “parking lot” in view of a possible transfer to the Paris Saint Germain in the next season. A remote possibility for now, considering the collection of stars that is now the Parisian formation, albeit a farewell to Mbappé could change the cards on the table.

Also there is the suggestion Hollywood: Ronaldo has repeatedly revealed his ambition to be an actor, and a transfer in Major League, maybe ai Los Angeles Galaxy, it could bring him closer to his goal. Very difficult, if not impossible, a return to Sporting in Lisbon, where his professional career began.

OMNISPORT