Away from Marvel, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans will work together again

The roles of Black Widow and Captain America were left behind, but not their friendship. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson will work together in a new movie and we tell you the details!

The destinations of Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson they meet again three years after their last job together, Avengers: Endgame. The actors, who triumphed in Marvel as Captain America and Black Widow, respectively, said goodbye to the superhero franchise after this film. On the one hand, his character returned to her time to end his days with the love of her life, while hers was one of those who took a risk to save the universe.

And, although Scarlett Johansson last year he premiered his first and only solo film with the MCU, Black Widow, both already said goodbye to the world of heroes a long time ago. However, to the delight of the fans of this duo there is great news. Recently dead line confirmed, as Chris Evans on his Instagram account, which they will work together again! This time what unites them is a film with a space plot.

From what said medium reveals, the feature film that will unite them is called Artemis Project and is directed by Jason Bateman. The director is one of the few who has achieved what everyone expected: to bring Evans and Johansson once again to the screen. In addition, they also confirmed that this film will be part of the productions of Apple TV, which has just triumphed at the Oscars since CODA It took the award for Best Film.

That yes, apparently, Artemis Project It will be one of Apple’s most expensive creations since they will have to pay about 100 million dollars for the production of the film and, of course, the payment of the leading artists. So much so that, for the moment, they want to keep the development of the film secret in order to generate intrigue in the fans and thus get a large collection due to the investment.

In fact, not even much is known about the plot, only that it will be focused on a space race. Namely, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans they will probably give life to two astronauts or research scientists. However, that remains to be seen.