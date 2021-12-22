Away from Rome immediately, it is no longer welcome

The Lazio ultras wage war on Francesco Acerbi and ask that the club sell him immediately: “Acerbi is no longer welcome in Rome”.

Acerbi scores a heavy goal for Lazio, who won at Venice, but despite this he is not celebrated by the fans who, on the contrary, after the game attack him with a press release and ask that Lazio sell him in the January market. The words are very hard: “Unripe man without honor, away from Rome immediately”.

Francesco Acerbi had an incredible day, because he should have celebrated with a smile the success of Lazio and the goal that put his team ahead in Venice, but he didn’t. First of all, because when he scored he had to fight to make it clear that the goal was his own and not that of Cataldi who had kicked back the corner – Acerbi touches the ball with his shoulder and therefore the 2-1 is his. The defender plays the game, gets injured and recovers and continues and at the end he smiles but does not overdo it when Luis Alberto scores the final 3-1 goal.

But this is not a memorable day for him, because the Lazio curve does not celebrate his goal, and it is no coincidence. Because despite the ‘Lion’ Unripe and a Lazio flag (with 160 games and a contract until 2025) the Biancocelesti fans, those from the North, from Friday no longer love him and do not want to see him again in Rome. But what happened to start this war? Friday in Lazio-Genoa ‘Ace’ scores, goes under the curve and puts his finger a little higher than his nose, he seemed to want to silence the curve. A gesture that the defender regrets: “I made a mistake, I went further because of the adrenaline, I didn’t want to disrespect anyone, you know how much I care for Lazio”. And also on Instagram Acerbi, quickly tries to put a patch, and apologizes to the fans by posting a video.

The harsh press release from the Curva Nord against Acerbi

But now the die is cast for the North, who did not rejoice at the 2-1 goal against Venice and a few hours after the meeting published a press release in which the sale of Acerbi is requested. And the words that have been carved in stone are very hard: “Unripe man without honor, away from Rome immediately. No forgiveness for those who betray […] Unfortunately today’s players are used to it too well and have never seen a dispute as it should be. “

And that’s just the beginning. After recalling, on the Facebook page ‘the voice of the North’, that the legends of the club have also been contested, the curve writes: “Acerbi silenced the curve in the last game after months of support to the bitter end, despite bad games, immediately afterwards he even worsened the situation on the microphones, his video of apology is forced and devoid of feeling “.

Also according to the fans, the defender of the national team had the ‘opportunity’ to apologize in Venice: “He had the opportunity to apologize under the away section occupied by 3 thousand Lazio fans. At the end of the match, like a rabbit, while the other players came to cheer with us, he walked away. He pulled back when sincere apologies would have been enough. “

And the conclusion of the very long note is very hard and above all very clear, the fracture can absolutely not be recomposed: “We don’t care that Acerbi a is an important player in Lazio. Sweat, determination and respect count for us. This is why Acerbi is no longer welcome in Rome. As long as he’s here he’ll be booed, in every game. Unripe go away “