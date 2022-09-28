Away from the controversy, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles enjoyed a romantic evening in New York

The controversy around Do not worry honey seems to have no end. To the versions that spoke of a terrible relationship between his director, Olivia Wildeand its female lead, Florence Pugh, was added to the rumor that the filmmaker was estranged from her boyfriend, Harry Styles. Although the couple never spoke about it, some images that caught them red-handed were in charge of denying these speculations. It is that, a few hours ago, The couple was seen enjoying the New York nights between passionate kisses and hugs.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde kiss after a date night in New York City TIDNY-576

The first speculations that something was not right between them arose at the Venice Festival, where they were seen as somewhat distant from each other. However, the presentation of the film in Manhattan again showed them very close; They not only posed together on the red carpet, but after the post-premiere party they left in the same van and holding hands.

Wilde’s presence at Harry Styles’ last concert at Madison Square Garden was also proof that everything is going from strength to strength. In fact, she was very relaxed and fun with friends, singing and dancing to all the singer’s hits like one more fan.

And in case we needed more evidence, a few days ago, the paparazzi found the lovebirds enjoying the New York night very caramelized. First, they were seen dining at Truck, a Mexican restaurant in the small town of Bedford; He chose to wear a set of sportswear for the occasion, while she wore jeans and a T-shirt, realizing that the date was completely informal.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde dining at a Mexican restaurant in Manhattan Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Two days later, the couple starred in a similar scene again when they were captured in the middle of the street kissing and hugging. While the pop superstar wore a white shirt, baggy blue jeans and a cream jacket with fruit patterns, the filmmaker went for a more casual look with a white shirt, black jacket and her hair in a bun.

With the premiere of Do not worry honey and Styles’ string of 15 concerts at Madison Square Garden behind, the pair are focused on enjoying each other’s company.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles met on the set of Do not worry honey and they say that the crush was instantaneous. And although they had been together for some time, the couple preferred to keep this affair a secret because Wilde had just recently broken up with Jason Sudeikis, the father of her two children.

This is how the couple did not bleach their relationship until January 2021, when they were seen holding hands at a wedding in California. “They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding. They were affectionate with their friends, holding hands and seemed very happy. They have dated for a few weeks,” a source told People confirming the romance.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles enjoying a yacht ride in Monte Argentario, southern Tuscany Grosby Group – Lagencia Press

Little by little, the actress and director He began to go to Styles shows, to accompany him to different awards as it happened in March 2021 at the Grammy Awards and the rumors became a fact. “ Olivia and Harry love and support each other, but they are also free and self-employed, respect each other’s work and never want to get in the way. ”, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in a scene from the film Don’t Worry, Honey

Although on the promotional tour of the film that brought them together Wilde and Styles kept the displays of affection away from the flashes, apparently the same did not happen during filming; in fact, some versions maintain that the unprofessionalism of the director regarding her relationship with her male lead would have bothered and angered Florence Pugh, the film’s lead actress. According to some witnesses, the protagonist was not happy with Wilde’s frequent and inexplicable absences once she began dating the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, having to take charge of certain situations that did not correspond to her as an actress. “Olivia and Harry would just disappear,” the source told Vulture, explaining Pugh’s upset that led her to sit out of press conferences. Do not worry honey.