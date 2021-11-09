Sports

away from United at the end of the season? “

Cristiano Ronaldo he certainly did not expect these results when at the end of the summer he was announced (again) as a player of the Manchester United. Sixth (together with Brighton) in the Premier League, at -5 from the fourth place occupied by Klopp’s Liverpool: such a scenario, at the end of the season, could lead to a sensational divorce from the Red Devils. The Daily Express talked about it, focusing on the craving for Champions of the Portuguese champion.

United in the Europa League? Ronaldo goes away!

I’m not here on vacation – he declared – I’m here to keep winning“. Obviously, he is not disappointing expectations, given that he has scored nine goals in thirteen games so far. On the other hand, it is to send United fans into a rage Solskjaer, the main suspect in the crisis that the club is experiencing. CR7, reports the tabloid, would have been shocked by the drop in the standards of the Red Devils, in his opinion unrecognizable compared to 2009: “Imagine it in Europa League it’s really hard, he’s never played it”Writes the Daily Express. To reinforce this thesis also the last words of Rio Ferdinand: “He might see it as a stain on his resume“.

