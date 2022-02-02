away the troops immediately, the invasion would have serious consequences

After exactly one month of silence on the crisis ofUkraine, Vladimir Putin took advantage of the visit to Moscow of the premier of Hungary Viktor Orban to make it clear that his positions have not changed. In a press conference together with his Hungarian colleague, Putin accused the Born they use to have “ignored” Russian security concerns and reiterated the demand for NATO to cease eastward expansion, and for Europe to return to the status quo of 1997, before Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic joined the Alliance . Putin unhesitatingly accused the US of using the Ukrainian crisis as a “tool” to contain it Russia. Only almost in passing did the president add: “I hope that in the end a solution can be found, but it will not be easy.”

No less harsh had been the exchange a few hours earlier between the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and his US colleague Antony Blinken. The two spoke on the phone for half an hour, with Blinken reiterating the US commitment “to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”, and insisted on a de-escalation and the withdrawal of Russian troops from borders of Ukraine. Blinken also recalled that an invasion of Ukraine “would have rapid and serious consequences”. Lavrov, however, has not provided any signal that a de-escalation is imminent, and has only presented protests against the work of NATO. Despite each other’s rigid tones, the two vowed to keep talking and Lavrov added that the Kremlin has not yet finished evaluating the American response to Putin’s requests.

In short, diplomacy continues its difficult path, as proved by Orban’s presence in Moscow, who claimed he had gone to bring “an olive branch” and wanted to help find a peaceful solution. Almost a crowd of European leaders instead in Ukraine, with Boris Johnson decisive in supporting him in Kiev: “The United Kingdom will continue to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine in the face of those who try to destroy it.” Also present was the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki who promised “assistance in the energy, defense, economy and humanitarian sectors”.

Promises of aid, in the form of weapons or non-lethal aid, came yesterday again from Turkey, Canada, France. Meanwhile, along the border between Ukraine and Russia to the east, and Ukraine and Belarus to the north, the signs are not very reassuring. The US press revealed that members of the Warner brigade, numerous Russian mercenaries that some have dubbed “Putin’s private army” have left the Central African Republic to reach the Donbas area, where they had already fought against the Kiev government in 2014. accusing himself of having committed war crimes. The members of this gang are almost all veterans of the Russian special Spetsnaz squads, already deployed in Belarus in recent weeks, officially for war exercises. The Spetsnaz are made up of sharpshooters specializing in sabotage and covert operations. Putin has sent 8,000 members of these squads to Belarus, where the Russian military contingent for these “maneuvers” close to Ukraine has reached 30,000 units, as the US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield made yesterday.

For his part, the Ukrainian president has announced an increase in military pay and a campaign to recruit at least another 100,000 soldiers. Even so, the disadvantage of the Ukrainian armed forces compared to the Russian ones is dramatic: even after these hirings, the Ukrainians would have 361,000 men, while Russia has 900,000. What is certain, assure various experts both in Ukraine and in the USA, in Canada and in Great Britain, the countries that have helped to train the troops of Kiev from 2014 to today, is that the resistance that the Russians would encounter would be by far superior and better organized than the chaotic and ineffective one of 8 years ago. “We will fight to the end – promised President Volodymyr Zelensky, after the meeting with Boris Johnson -. And the Russians should listen to us ».