Awesome! This is the change of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken; look at the photos

yesi a few weeks ago we were surprised by the characterization of margot robbie as the protagonist of the film Barbie, this Wednesday Warner Bros. revealed the appearance of Ryan Gosling as Ken the co-star of Mattel’s most famous doll.

In the image published this Wednesday, Gosling can be seen with a platinum blonde, vest and jeans, as well as the underwear peeking out. Also, her unique smile like Robbie’s in her role as Barbie.

So far, the cast confirmed by Warner Bros for this film includes America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, and Simu Liu.

This is how Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling look like Barbie and Ken

When is the Barbie movie released?

The Barbie movie opens on July 21, 2023.

Who is the director of the Barbie movie and what is this Live Action about?

The director of the Barbie movie is Greta Gerwig who has established himself in recent years with films like ‘Little Women’ and ‘Lady Bird’. The script was written by herself and her partner Noah Baumback.

Although there is still no official trailer, it is expected that more details of this Live Action will soon begin to be given, which will focus on how Barbie, played by Robbie she is banished from Barbieland and is forced to venture into the real world.

