Awkwafina: Actress comments on cultural appropriation controversy and leaves Twitter | Cinema

The actress had fallen in the eye of the storm after being accused of misusing African-American English vernacular, a variant of American English spoken by African Americans in the United States and known by the acronym AAVE.
“As a non-black POC, I reiterate that I am always ready to listen and work incessantly to understand the history and context of the AAVE”Explained the actress of Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings.
He then added:
I must emphasize that teasing, belittling, or being rude in any way at the expense of others IS NOT IN MY NATURE. It never was and never will be.
A few hours after her apology message, criticized for coming “too late” and for being insincere, the actress announced her farewell to the platform:
Well, see you in a few years on Twitter, I take my therapist’s advice. I thank my fans for the love and constant support for a person who hopes to be better. I apologize if I have disappointed you. You are always in my heart.
She then specified that she only took a break from social media, “not from all the rest“. Maybe we will see the actress in Renfield with Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult.
