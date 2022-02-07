Awkwafina: Actress comments on cultural appropriation controversy and leaves Twitter | Cinema

After years of accusations of cultural appropriation,decided to make a statement on Twitter

The actress had fallen in the eye of the storm after being accused of misusing African-American English vernacular, a variant of American English spoken by African Americans in the United States and known by the acronym AAVE.

“As a non-black POC, I reiterate that I am always ready to listen and work incessantly to understand the history and context of the AAVE”Explained the actress of Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings.

He then added:

I must emphasize that teasing, belittling, or being rude in any way at the expense of others IS NOT IN MY NATURE. It never was and never will be.

A few hours after her apology message, criticized for coming “too late” and for being insincere, the actress announced her farewell to the platform:

Well, see you in a few years on Twitter, I take my therapist’s advice. I thank my fans for the love and constant support for a person who hopes to be better. I apologize if I have disappointed you. You are always in my heart.

To Clarify: I am retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter. Not retiring from anything else, even if I wanted to, and I didn’t drunkenly hit someone with a shoehorn and now escaping as a fugitive. Also am avail on all other socials that don’t tell you to kill yourself! – nora (@awkwafina) February 5, 2022

She then specified that she only took a break from social media, “not from all the rest“. Maybe we will see the actress in Renfield with Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult.

