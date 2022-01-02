Awkwafina alongside Nicolas Cage in the film “Renfield”

Another important announcement for the cast of the film dedicated to Dracula’s henchman

After the announcement of the presence of Nicolas Cage in the role of Dracula and that of Nicholas Hoult as the titular protagonist of the film, here comes the announcement of the engagement of Awkwafina, American actress, comedian and rappers of Chinese and Korean origin, fresh from the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring and already announced among the protagonists of the next Disney live action The little Mermaid.

According to the first rumors leaked at the announcement of his presence, it seems that Awkwafina in the film will play a character who teams up with the protagonist Renfield / Hoult in facing the king of vampires.

There are still no official notes on the plot and the time in which the film will be set, but it seems that the story can be placed in the present day and also contain some elements with a comic tone. It is not yet clear how much the film will draw on Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula. In the book, the character of RM Renfield is held in an asylum since it is hypothesized that he suffered from manias that forced him to eat living creatures in the hope of obtaining immortality. It is later revealed that he is under the malign influence of Count Dracula.

Renfield will direct the film Chris McKay, former director behind The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie. The screenplay is instead signed by Ryan Ridley, author of Rick and Morty, who worked on an original story by Robert Kirkman, American cartoonist famous in particular for the series The Walking Dead. And just the latter speaking of the film some time ago said: “We are making this fantastic film for Universal focused on Renfield” It is the story of him being Dracula’s henchman, and how much work he is. It’s a funny and extremely violent comedy ”.