Awkwafina joins Nicolas Cage in the Dracula spinoff, Renfield

The star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Awkwafina, joins the cast of Renfield, a spin-off film about the monsters of Dracula from Universal Pictures. Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Apocalypse, Dark Phoenix) plays the protagonist RM Renfield, a servant of Dracula locked in an asylum. For now the plot of the feature film starring Nicholas Hoult has not been revealed, however it appears that the events are set in the present. Nicolas Cage takes on the role of Count Dracula, with Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War) directing the project. The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman came up with the plot with a script by Ryan Ridley.

Awkwafina also stars in Shang-Chi

Deadline reports that the role of Awkwafina is currently unknown, but it seems that Renfield will take place in the present day and not in the past. Recall that Awkwafina recently played Katy, a close friend of Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi. Although they had been friends for years, he was unaware of Shang-Chi’s secret history and family ties. Katy joined Shang-Chi on his adventures and helped save the hidden village of Ta Lo. Awkwafina appears to have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as we also find her in the film’s post-credit scene, which also includes cameos from Wong (Benedict Wong), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

“We’re doing this fantastic Renfield-centric film for Universal.”, Kirkman said during an appearance on the Fatman Beyond podcast earlier this year. “It’s the story of him being Dracula’s henchman, and what a shit job he is. It’s a funny and extremely violent comedy ”. Another high-profile project Awkwafina is linked to is the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.