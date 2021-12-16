AWS down: Twitch, PSN, Apex Legends, and other services issues [aggiornata]

Update: the outage has been solved, both Amazon Web Services and the various platforms are back to work normally.

It seems that the Amazon Web Services (AWS) they are going through a bad quarter of an hour: there are many complaints online service problems, which are inaccessible. AWS’s disruption is affecting the many platforms that use it, such as Twitch, Apex Legends, Call of Duty, PlayStation Network and many others are slowed down or unattainable.

In short, if you have disconnected in the middle of a game, cannot connect to the game servers or still cannot see the live of your favorite streamer, here is the reason. At the moment, we are not aware of the extent of the damage and we don’t know how long it will take before everything returns to normal and services are restored; the hope is that everything will be resolved soon, so as to create as few headaches as possible for users and companies that use Amazon’s cloud services.

If you want to monitor the situation, you can consult the Downdetector page dedicated to WS, available at this address. On the homepage of the site you can also see all AWS-related platforms that are having problems right now. Reddit / r / sysadmin is also talking about what happened and it is likely that you will find information and updates regarding the situation there as well.

Amazon Web Services also has a dedicated service status page, more detailed than Downdetector, where it indicates what the problems are: at the moment, it seems that the technicians are investigating connectivity problems in US-West-2 datacenters in Oregon e US-West-1 in California, but no problems seem to have been identified in the other regions where the service operates.

While waiting for Amazon to resolve the AWS problems, we just have to wait and hope that the services are back up and running as soon as possible. At the time of writing, the various platforms that rely on Amazon Web Services are still largely unusable, but we will update you as soon as there is news about it.