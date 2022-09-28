AWS wants to promote digital education in Latin America by supporting technology startups

Abby Daniel She is a journalist and began her career at Amazon Web Services more than five years ago, when she was still living in Costa Rica. She is currently the manager of the company’s Public Sector Programs for Latin America and the Caribbean, and is the woman in charge of promoting the AWS EdStart program in Chile and the region in order to revolutionize education through technology.

This program works like an educational technology (EdTech) startup accelerator, designed to help entrepreneurs build the next generation of online learning, analytics and facility management solutions in the AWS Cloud. The goal is to make it easier for early-stage EdTech companies to find the resources and relationships they need to get off the ground and grow.

EdStart was launched in early 2017 in the United States and in June 2019 it was announced that it would be available to customers in Brazil, being the first country in Latin America. However, the arrival of the pandemic gave a much greater boost because many educational institutions had to face virtual education, and very few of them were prepared to do so, especially in the region.

In September 2021, this program became available to customers in Mexico, Colombia and will soon reach more countries in Latin America, including Chile.

“The digital transformation had to be accelerated at an unexpected moment, which made it possible to make visible the great advantages that the digital world has in all sectors. At Amazon Web Services we want, through our program, Latin American startups grow, at the same time that we generate awareness of the importance and impact generated by technologies such as machine learningartificial intelligence, big data, data security and of course the cloud, when applying them to the educational sector“, says Daniel to Forbes Chile.

Digital education in Chile

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation. At the national level, comments Daniel, one of the entities that opted for this path was the University of the Lakessince its online system had interruptions that affected the service.

They had three weeks to launch a solution for 10,000 students and 1,000 teachers. They worked with AWS Partner CloudHesive and built a highly available and scalable virtual learning management system on AWS.

The new Moodle application, from the Universidad de Los Lagos on AWS, was launched in April 2020. It is used by some 11,000 students and teachers, and the scalability of AWS means that it can support up to a million users, the executive details. Before the pandemic, the website received about 10,000 visits in six months. Between June 2020 and July 2021, after the university launched the new app, the site has received 950,000 visits.

EdStart Success Stories

Young Geniuses (Brazil). It is a learning platform for schools that teaches math, Portuguese, science, history, and geography using Machine Learning to create personalized learning paths in a gamified online environment. Students can earn badges, build avatars, and chat with friends, while parents and teachers can monitor student performance.

Fernando Costa, one of its co-founders, said that they faced a number of challenges with their microservices infrastructure. In this sense, they received great support from AWS EdStart and managed to reduce their costs and improve the performance of their servers.

Yeira Learning (Mexico). It is a learning platform that transforms educational courses into effective e-learning experiences. With this platform, educators can quickly create content, integrating Zoom sessions, videos, documents and more into their curricula. Through its Bloom tool, this platform has provided the possibility of creating learning experiences in real time. It includes learning analytics that instructors can trigger to moderate their online courses.

inside the history (Brazil). Create personalized books that turn children into protagonists, to generate identification and awaken interest in reading. Technology is your ally to offer an experience as unique as each reader is.

Felipe Paniago, its founder, assured that being part of AWS EdStart has been of great importance. The exchanges with the technical teams help the development of the team and offers an ecosystem perspective, which allows them to think about improving the experience of their users even more.

vinco (Mexico). This EdTech seeks to reduce the labor skills gap and helps people have access to more and better educational opportunities. They say that Latin America has one of the largest skills gaps in the world and that when the pandemic started they realized that those without a higher education degree were severely affected.

At the same time, the pandemic provided a framework for them to work with educational institutions, as they were investing and creating more online programs that were flexible and accessible. They capitalized on this for their mission to help blue collar workers achieve their higher education goals with more accessible opportunities.

School Guardian (Brazil). It is an application that also operates in the United States and Uruguay and has plans to do so in other countries in the region, including Chile.

School Guardian corresponds to an application that increases the safety of parents and students. It offers different functionalities that increase the efficiency of schools, the safety of the actors involved in the school community and reduce traffic.

