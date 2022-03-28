Axie Infinity, Chiliz and Cardano dominate the top after breaking bitcoin resistance

Another green week for the cryptocurrency market. And this time around, it was an especially eye-catching one, with bitcoin breaking through the $45,000 resistance and returning to levels from earlier this year.

The rest of the market reacted favorably to the bitcoin (BTC) rally. Most of the major altcoins rose as well. and some of them they did it in more than 30% during the last 7 days.

Those coins top this week’s top, which features the token AXS from the game Axie Infinity: almost 37% increase in the week and approached 70 dollars per unit.

Then we find Syacoin (SC), which had an increase close to 35%; already Cardan (ADA)which stands out thanks to an appreciation of 34.7% to place itself over the dollar for each currency in circulation.

This weekly top of CriptoNoticias altcoins is closed by two other cryptocurrencies whose market value increased over 30% in the week: Filecoin (FIL), with 34% above; and Chiliz (CHZ)which increased 32%.

During that same week, bitcoin made an important movement to establish itself above 45,000 dollars per unit, a mark that it had cost him to break during the year. Ether (ETH) was also able to consolidate above 3,000 dollars, while other major currencies, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Polkadot (DOT) or Solana (SOL) increased by more than 20%.

Axie Infinity comes back to life thanks to Origin

The first coin in this top, the AXS token from Axie Infinity, had a rise of 36.93% between Monday the 21st and the close of this Sunday, March 27th. The move occurred in the midst of news about the origin cardsa new game modality that they have been preparing from the company Sky Mavis.

Building on the momentum of the week, AXS closed the week with a market price of $68.86 per coin, still far from the more than 90 dollars with which he opened the year. Meanwhile, its market cap exceeds $18 billion.

AXS is up almost 37% in the last week. Source: CoinMarketCap.

On the other hand, the rewards token used in the game, SLP, is also up 22.22% for the week. Thus, with both tokens increasing in market value, it seems that the game play to earn is alive again after very negative returns in recent times.

Siacoin fulfilling bullish prophecies

It also makes a presence in the top Siacoin (SC), confirming that the bullish forecasts for this currency that began to circulate at the beginning of March were fulfilled. And how, with 34.78% increase in 7 days, to reach USD 0.0124.

The rise of SC has generated the coin’s best week so far this year. However, Siacoin is still far from its opening price of the year, around $0.015 per unit.

This week’s surge took Siacoin above $0.012. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Right now, its market capitalization exceeds 600 million dollarswith volumes approaching $77 million traded across exchanges in a 24-hour range.

Cardano Staking on Coinbase

Cardano (ADA) staking was listed on one of the world’s leading exchanges this week that just finished. With the arrival of this product on Coinbase, the coin seems to have woken up after a negative performance since February.

In total, ADA rose 34.7% and passed the barrier of one dollar per coin again, closing the week at USD 1,184. Not only did ADA manage to break that mark that it lost in mid-February, but now seems to be close to its price level at the beginning of the year.

Cardano (ADA) is approaching the price with which it started the year. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, this coin ranks seventh in the market according to capitalization, accumulating more than 55,000 million dollars. In addition, it has exceeded 2,000 million trading volume in 24 hours.

Business accelerator with Filecoin

Last Monday, March 21, the companies that will be part of the Filecoin Techstars Accelerator project acceleration program were announced. In total, there are 12 companies that “are building on the Filecoin network.”

The Filecoin coin (FIL) seems to have reacted to this launch very positively: rose during the week by 34.35% and reached USD 23.70. This behavior is especially promising, if one takes into account that FIL fell more than 50% compared to the opening of this year 2022.

FIL passed $23 last week and open is above $25. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Ranked 37th in the market, FIL has a market capitalization of more than $4.5 billion and a volume of more than $2 billion traded on exchanges in 24 hours.

Chiliz with a new version of its blockchain

This week’s top is culminated with Chiliz (CHZ), another of the cryptocurrencies with great gains. In the last 7 daysCHZ rose 32.46% and closed the day on Sunday with a price of USD 0.2693.

The most recent announcement for Chiliz was the release date of version 2.0 of your blockchain. It will be on March 31 when the ChilizChain 2.0 test network will be released, as we reviewed in CriptoNoticias.

Chiliz rose more than 32% in price, to $0.269. Source: CoinMarketCap.

CHZ, after its increase of the week, accumulates a market capitalization of almost 2,500 million dollars.