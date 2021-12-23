Axie Infinity: crypto driven by video games and NFT, outperforms Ethereum

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com

In the past I have explained my big mistake in thinking that the was nothing more than a kind of video game in 2010.

Those who believed in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, holding tight tokens, made millions; some even billions. Today I understand why other currencies that reject the idea of ​​government control have advantages. Crypto are fintech tools. The blockchain is the evolution of finance and cryptocurrencies are a control revolution.

We have not yet seen the rampage of world governments, which is likely to increase along with the asset class’s market cap. (AXS) is a high-level cryptocurrency that embraces the world of video games and is, at the same time, an alternative currency.

Gamers are the biggest fans of the crypto market

The rise of cryptocurrencies has been fueled, at least in part, by an important generational dynamic. Young people are more used to technology and grow up playing video games and mastering every new technological innovation. They used social media long before their parents. They have become the main mode of communication and interaction for young people.

Unsurprisingly, this generation (now in their twenties and thirties) is much more open to cryptocurrencies than parents and grandparents.

Potential for fun and making money with AXS

Pokémon is an exceptionally successful video game series developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company under the Pokémon brand. Pokémon stands for “pocket monster” and there is an animated series, a card game, video games and toys.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a crypto that meets the game of Pokémon. The goal for the players is to grow, fight and trade cute NFT pets called Axies.

Axies and virtual real estate properties are available for sale on an in-game store in the form of an NFT, and AXS is the native token for doing so. The Axie Infinity website states that the protocol is a “Country Digital” where participants can “Fight – Collect – Earn“.

As of December 21, $ 3.6 billion had been traded on AXS’s in-house market. The most expensive Axie NFT ever sold cost a whopping $ 820,000 and the protocol has 2.8 million active daily players.

The 28th largest cryptocurrency

The success of Axie Infinity pushed the AXS token to the top of the cryptocurrency hierarchy. As of December 23rd, AXS ranks 28th out of 15,897 tokens. At $ 101.65, it has a market cap of over $ 6.19 billion.

The union of video games, NFTs and cryptocurrencies has made AXS a unique token in the burgeoning asset class. The returns of AXS have been literally spectacular.

Incredible returns from November 2020

AXS began trading in November 2020 at 15 cents per token. As of December 31, 2020, the token was less than 60 cents.

Source: CoinMarketCap

The chart shows that AXS is hugely successful: the token peaked at $ 160.36 on November 6, 2021 and traded at over $ 96 even after the asset class correction, when Bitcoin ed hit record highs. on November 10th.

AXS has a limited supply of 270 million tokens.

Risk and Rewards with All Crypto in 2022

AXS is unique, but specialized tokens hit the market every day. AXS is a successful example in the asset class, as it outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other tokens since November 2020.

The percentage gain is so huge that one cannot think of calculating it. A $ 100 investment in AXS in November 2010 at 15 cents was worth more than $ 106,900 at its November 2021 high and more than $ 64,000 on December 21, 2021. The crypto and Pokémon union was a success.

Even though cryptocurrencies like AXS generate huge returns, the potential rewards always have a commensurate level of risk. Most of the 15,897 tokens circulating in cyberspace will end up gathering dust.

Remember: Pokémon play has taken hold of children and young people, becoming a fad that has lasted and generated an incredible fortune for its founders and sponsors. Cryptocurrencies like AXS are the same thing. Instead of throwing money at the asset class in bulk, conduct research and due diligence. Try to think like those children who have made products like Pokémon valuable investments.