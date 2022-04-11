Axie Infinity sees no “signs of buyers” and AXS price is already down 30% in two weeks

The price of the Axie Infinity Shard (AXS) has fallen by almost 30% two weeks after losing $625 million in a hack that affected the underlying blockchain of its gaming platform, the Ronin Network.

The AXS/USD pair fell to $46.69 on Monday, its lowest level since March 16, indicating a decline in buying sentiment among traders and investors following the hack.

Independent market analyst TJ, he claimed that there is “no sign of buyers”, even with the price entering areas with a history of accumulator attraction.

Daily chart of the AXS/USD pair with demand zones. Source: TradingView

For example, AXS broke below the demand zone that TJ highlighted as a possible turning point over the weekend, a move that risked sending the price lower towards its range support target near $45 this week.

Is an AXS Price Bounce Coming?

The bearish outlook appears despite the fact that Sky Mavis – the company responsible for the development of Axie Infinity – assured that it would reimburse all users who lost funds in the theft of USD 625 million. Last week, the company announced a $150 million fundraising, led by Binance, to fulfill its promise.

Besides, AXS hints at further declines after drawing a deadly cross between its 20-day EMA (the 20-day EMA; the green wave) and its 50-day EMA (the red wave).

Chart of the AXS/USD pair with the “cross of death” pattern. Source: TradingView

The area around the $45 level has previously served as an accumulation zone for traders. For example, its last support attempt in March preceded a nearly 70% bounce move to $75. Similar pullbacks took place in January and February, when the price fell to around $45.

In the meantime, if AXS tests the key support level, it would also cause its daily RSI to drop below 30, a sign of “overselling”. This suggests that Axie Infinity could bounce higher in April.

Falling Wedge Pattern Confirmation

AXS price is already “oversold” on its four-hour chart, based on its RSI readings near 25. Meanwhile, AXS is breaking out of its predominant falling wedge pattern to the downside despite being a bullish reversal pattern in theory.

AXS/USD 4-hour chart with the “falling wedge” pattern. Source: TradingView

The confluence of supports – with an oversold RSI and the accumulation zone near $45 – raises the potential for AXS to re-enter the wedge range, followed by a breakout to the upside.

If this happens, the AXS/USD pair could move towards $58, a key March 2022 resistance level, based on the theoretical profit target of the Falling Wedge pattern, measured by adding the distance between its upper and lower trend lines to the breakout point.

Risk of a head and shoulders pattern

Conversely, if it breaks below the key support zone near $45, the AXS head and shoulders (H&S) setup could come into play on the long-term charts.

This is mainly because the $45 level serves as the neckline of the pattern. As a general rule, a break below the neckline support of the head and shoulders pattern shifts the asset’s downside target to the level with a length equal to the maximum distance between the head and the neckline, as illustrated in the following graph.

Weekly chart of the AXS/USD pair with the possible breakout of the head and shoulders pattern. Source: TradingView

As a result, the head and shoulders setup risks sending AXS price towards $12 on a decisive break below its neckline.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

