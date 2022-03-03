Axie Infinity stops increasing rates in its marketplace due to community complaints

Sky Mavis, the company behind the popular video game Axie Infinity, has decided to pause the increase in transaction fees in the Axie Marketplace, which was going to go from 4.25% to 5.25% on March 7. The brake on the new game policy was put in place due to multiple complaints from the community.

Axie Infinity Marketing Lead Quinn Campbell reported what after reflecting on community feedbacknoted that the decision “is probably not timing the market fee increase with the launch of the Creators program.”

With this program Campbell refers to the so-called “Axie creator code”, an initiative to which 1% of the controversial increase was going to be allocated, leaving the rest of the commission to promote other marketing projects.

Advertising

Creators is a system developed by the company that will allow Axie players to enter the code of a certain content creator. This is the case, for example, of a streamer (performer of live broadcasts), or an influencer who belongs to the community and promotes the game, who was going to be paid for that work.

“In the case of transactions that do not involve the creator code, the Community Treasury would receive the full 5.25% fee,” Sky Mavis said in the text presented on February 28 when they announced the increase.

Campbell also indicated that their priority was to release the program in time for when Origin is readya new version of the video game that should be launched at the end of the first quarter of 2022, a fact reported by CriptoNoticias.

Metamask made changes to improve the experience when choosing the type of commission paid for transactions. Source: @metamask/ Twitter

“Therefore, we are delaying the marketplace fee increase until we have had further dialogue with all of you,” Campbell added.

Reactions to increased transactions

Many of the reactions that were published on the video game’s Twitter account were in favor of pausing the new rate. One of those who expressed his point of view was Antonio Di Caprio, CEO of AlisNFT and connoisseur of Axie Infinity.

In DiCaprio’s opinion, AAA-rated games spend fortunes on advertising and he thinks Sky Mavis is making “a beautiful game. But do they want to pay for it with crumbs? », He asks himself.

Consider that it’s okay for users to pay for marketing, what for him is not correct is to tell users that they are going to pay for it. In that sense, he explains that the creator code “is not to die for”, since in other games that figure exists and they receive a reward for it. However, in the case of Lightnite, for example, use of the code gives the user a discount and the creator a bonus, he said.

For Di Caprio, in Axie they are doing things backwards.

“He’s got a ‘Ponzi-like’ play to earn game, budget to give money to his ambassadors and content creators and aren’t they going to have Axie for his loyal and loyal club? In the end, it is not that they push their collaborators very much, only their friends », she reflects.

In the end, Di Caprio assessed positively that they stopped the increase planalthough he does agree with rewarding content creators, but not in such a controversial way.