AXN White celebrates International Women’s Day with special programming

Next Tuesday, March 8, AXN White offers a very special program with films starring women. The selection of titles includes: Young Jane Austen, Georgia O’Keeffe, The Incredible Story of Christina Noble, Puzzle, Meeting Astrid, Mothers & Daughters, Voice of a Generation, Wartime Love.

And to the 10:00 p.m. the channel premieres a new series that narrates the feat of an extraordinary woman, Aracy de Carvalho. It’s about the production passport to freedom, which is broadcast with a double episode. To end the day, one more appointment with the cinema: When the snow falls.

The special begins with the broadcast of Young Jane Austen at 7:45 a.m. A biographical title starring the great Anne Hathaway, a portrait of Jane Austen’s youth. Around 1795, before becoming a famous writer, the protagonist lived through a series of experiences that had a decisive influence on her literary work. The most important of these was her passionate love affair with Tom Lefroy, an arrogant young Irishman.

Next, the channel broadcasts a film that takes us back to the 1920s: Georgia O’Keeffe. Alfred Stieglitz, photographer, writer, editor and art gallery owner in New York, discovers the young Georgia O’Keeffe in Texas. Stieglitz helps O’Keeffe in her career as a still life painter by taking her to New York. There, the couple falls in love and, after the photographer divorces his first wife, they marry.

The special continues with a story based on true events: The incredible story of Christina Noble. Noble is the inspiring true story of a woman, Christina Noble (Deirdre O’Kane), who believed that one person could change everything.

This cycle continues with the issuance of Puzzle and Meeting Astrid. In the first title, a woman goes to Atlantic City to participate in a jigsaw puzzle contest and there she meets a man who shares her passion for this entertainment. meeting astrid tells the life of Astrid Lindgren, a Swedish children’s author who achieved worldwide fame thanks to her popular character Pippi Longstocking.

This special is completed with the film starring Naomi Watts: Mothers & Daughters. Pressured by her mother, a teenager gave her daughter up for adoption. After 37 years, Karen is still grieving the loss of her daughter, but she finds a man who is willing to give her a family and bring a little joy into her life.

At 6:40 p.m. the special continues its course with the voice of a generation. Carol Solomon is a vocal coach daughter of one of the most important announcers of trailers. Getting his first break in the traditionally male-dominated profession, he has to compete directly with his father.

Finally, AXN White close the special with Love in times of war and when the snow falls.

The first title takes viewers back to World War II, when three women from the Women’s Section of the Army meet in a town in England. when the snow falls It takes place in the year 1950, in Moscow. The communist Katya (Rebecca Ferguson), a spy for the American government, must get secret information from the young promise of the Russian government, Alexander (Sam Reid, Charles Dance). But the last thing she expects is that she’s going to fall in love with him.

International Women’s Day Special at AXN White

07:45 a.m. – Young Jane Austen

9:45 a.m. – Georgia O’Keeffe

11:10 a.m. – The incredible story of Christina Noble

12:55 p.m. – Puzzle

2:35 p.m. – meeting astrid

4:35 p.m. – mothers and daughters

6:40 p.m. – the voice of a generation

8:10 p.m. – Love in times of war

10:00 p.m. – Series premiere passport to freedom (double episode)

11:50 p.m. – when the snow falls

