AXN White presents its special programming for International Women’s Day

Still from ‘Young Jane Austen’

AXN White presents its special programming for the

International Women’s Day East tuesday march 8a selection of films starring women.

The programming of the special is organized as follows:

Tuesday March 8:

07:45 – Young Jane Austen (2007) by Julian Jarrold

Biographical portrait of Jane Austen’s youth. Around 1795, before becoming a famous writer, the protagonist lived through a series of experiences that had a decisive influence on her literary work. The most important of these was her passionate love affair with Tom Lefroy, an arrogant young Irishman.

09:45 – Georgia O’Keeffe (2009) by Bob Balaban In the 1920s, Alfred Stieglitz, a photographer, writer, editor and art gallery owner in New York, discovers the young Georgia O’Keeffe in Texas. Stieglitz helps O’Keeffe in her career as a still life painter by taking her to New York. There, the couple falls in love, and after divorcing the photographer from his first wife, they marry.

11:10 – The incredible story of Christina Noble (2014) Stephen Bradley Noble is the inspiring true story of a woman, Christina Noble (Deirdre O’Kane), who believed that one person could change everything. The story of how she proved that it was.

12:55 – Puzzle (2018) by Marc Turtletaub A woman goes to Atlantic City to participate in a jigsaw puzzle contest and there she meets a man who shares her passion for this entertainment.

14:35 – meeting astrid (2018) by Pernille Fischer Christensen The life story of Astrid Lindgren, Swedish children’s author who achieved worldwide fame thanks to her popular character Pippi Longstocking.

16:35 – mothers and daughters (2009) by Rodrigo Garcia Pressured by her mother, Karen, a teenager, gave her daughter up for adoption. After 37 years, Karen is still grieving the loss of her daughter, but she finds a man who is willing to give her a family and bring a little joy into her life.

18:40 – the voice of a generation (2013) Lake Bell Carol Solomon is a vocal coach, daughter of one of the most important trailer announcers. Receiving her first opportunity in the profession, traditionally dominated by male voices, she has to compete directly with her father.

20:10 – Love in times of war (1997) David Leland During World War II, three women from the Women’s Section of the Army meet in a town in England.

22:00 – Series premiere passport to freedom |

+INFO Despite the strict immigration rules of his native Brazil and his lack of diplomatic immunity, Aracy (SophieCharlotte) secretly issued passports to help Jews flee Nazi Germany. his colleague, João Guimaraes Rosa (Rodrigo Lombardi), the assistant to the consul in Brazil, He went from being her greatest ally to becoming her husband.