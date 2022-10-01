Aya Nakamura in concert for 72 hours continuously

News Seine-Saint-Denis See my news

Aya Nakamura is the most listened to French female artist in the world, according to Spotify. (©Archives / Julien Bouteiller / Lille News)

A concert on Fortnite. From Thursday 6 to Sunday 9 October 2022, Aya Nakamura will give an interactive show in the video game phenomenon. It will be “streamed for 72 hours,” said Epic Games, the game’s publisher.Aulnay sous Bois (Seine-Saint-Denis) will be represented in the form ofan avatar.

“A tailor-made and interactive show”

The concert by Aya Nakamura, the most listened to French-speaking singer in the world, promises to be a “tailor-made and interactive show”. The artist is invited on the occasion of the series of musical shows “Onde sonore”, which welcomes talents from all over the world.

This is indeed not the first time that Epic Games has organized this type of collaboration with celebrities. The Brazilian footballer Neymarthe American rapper Travis Scott or the American singer Ariana Grande have already appeared in the video game, the objective of which is to fight zombies and defend objects with the help of fortifications.

<a href="https://twitter.com/WayComet/status/1575256194054324226?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1575256194054324226%7Ctwgr%5E72b8579e2ece21d18b507e62be8eea5db3d97287%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.huffingtonpost.fr%2Fculture%2Farticle%2Fdans-fortnite-aya-nakamura-va-donner-un-show-interactif_208372.html" title="Ouvre twitter.com">See the tweet</a>

Epic Games is trying through these events to become an entertainment platform.

