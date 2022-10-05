Aya Nakamura in concert on Fortnite

After rapper Travis Scott in 2020, or even Ariana Grande in 2021, it’s French singer Aya Nakamura’s turn to perform on the “Fortnite” video game stage from October 6, at 6 p.m.

An international consecration. This Thursday, October 6, at 6 p.m., Aya Nakamura will once again enter the history of French song by becoming the first French-speaking artist to perform in concert in the planetary success video game developed by Epic Games, “Fortnite”. The interpreter of “Djadja” notably succeeds stars such as rapper Travis Scott, who had gathered more than 12 million spectators in 2020, and the queen of pop Ariana Grande in 2021.

Also, from October 6 to 9, Aya Nakamura will give an interactive show on an island adjacent to those where the Battle Royale take place, Aya Nakamura Island, in all simplicity. Players have an appointment this Thursday from 6 p.m. to enjoy his performance, which consists of a clip of five songs lasting a total of fifteen minutes, designed by the French studio Mado XR, which also busy creating the singer’s avatar.

To enjoy the concert, Epic Games’ instructions are as follows: “Once in Fortnite, click on the ‘Change’ button (in the living room). The ‘Discover’ screen will then appear, and you can click on the ‘Sound Wave Series: Aya Nakamura’ box. You can also switch to the ‘Island code’ screen and enter the code 3500-0540-0065”, specifies the American studio.