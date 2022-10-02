Aya Nakamura in Fortnite for an interactive concert

After Ariana Grande or rap star Travis Scott, the French singer will deliver an interactive show in the famous video game, from October 6 to 9.

Aya Nakamura, the most listened to French-speaking singer in the world, will deliver an interactive show available from October 6 to 9 in Fortnite , said Thursday Epic Games, publisher of the video game phenomenon fond of this kind of collaboration. The “tailor-made and interactive show” of “digital reconstruction“(avatar) of the artist born in Bamako”will be streaming for 72 hoursbetween Thursday October 6th and Sunday October 9th.

Read alsoAya Nakamura made ambassador of the French language by an LREM deputy

Epic Games is accustomed to this kind of bridge with celebrities, such as in the recent past the American rap star Travis Scott, or the Brazilian football star Neymar. In the summer of 2021, an avatar of American singer Ariana Grande performing a few of her tracks appeared throughout a weekend on Fortnite.

Read alsoFortnitefrom teen video game to metaverse contender

Players could choose an option to go on a bit of an adventure with the pop and R&B artist, drawn as a half-human, half-fantasy character, in a short blue scale outfit or a silver ensemble. Purpose of this strategy: not to be content with being a shooter and survival game, but to take on the appearance of an entertainment platform. Fortnite is one of the most popular video games in the world with nearly 200 million claimed players.

Born in Bamako in Mali, Aya Danioko, her real name, grew up in Aulnay-sous-Bois, in the suburbs of Paris, surrounded by music. She chooses the name Nakamura, in homage to a character from the American series heroes. In 2015, she signed with Warner Music for the production of an album, which was postponed for a year following the birth of her daughter, Aïcha. Released in 2017, his album Personal diary will be certified platinum disc and starting point of the irresistible rise of the singer.

SEE ALSO – “There is a social dimension in the metaverse”, enthuses Jean-Michel Jarre