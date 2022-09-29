Aya Nakamura in Fortnite for an interactive show

Entertainment

Singer Aya Nakamura will offer an interactive show from October 6 to 9 in the Fortnite game, Epic Games announced on Thursday. A concert broadcast continuously “for 72 hours”, the avatar of the star of Malian origin performing several of his songs. Before her, the players were able to see the shows of Ariana Grande, Travis Scott.

Aya Nakamura, the most listened to French-speaking singer in the world, will deliver an interactive show available from October 6 to 9 in Fortnite, said Thursday Epic Games, publisher of the video game phenomenon fond of this kind of collaboration.

The “tailor-made and interactive show” of the Bamako-born artist’s “digital reconstruction” (avatar) “will be broadcast continuously for 72 hours” between Thursday October 6 and Sunday October 9. Epic Games is accustomed to this kind of gateway with celebrities, such as in the recent past the American rap star Travis Scott, or the Brazilian football star Neymar.

200 million players

In the summer of 2021, an avatar of American singer Ariana Grande performing some of her songs appeared throughout a weekend on Fortnite. Players could choose an option to go on a bit of adventure with the pop and R&B entertainer, drawn as a half-human, half-fantasy character, in either a short blue scale outfit or a silver ensemble.

Purpose of this strategy: not to be content with being a shooter and survival game, but to take on the appearance of an entertainment platform. Fortnite is one of the most popular video games in the world with nearly 200 million claimed players.

