Aya Nakamura lands on Fortnite for an interactive concert

Posted Oct 4, 2022, 9:00 AMUpdated on Oct 6, 2022 at 6:21 PM

The concerts continue on Fortnite. After rapper Travis Scott or pop star Ariana Grande, it’s the turn of Aya Nakamura, the most listened to French-speaking singer in the world, to perform in video games. The artist, born in Bamako, delivers, since Thursday 6 p.m., an interactive show on the platform. The concert will be broadcast until October 9. Total duration of the event: 72 hours.

Fans of “Copines” and “Djadja” have an appointment on a special and colorful island, created for the occasion by the American development studio Atlas Creative. Five songs by the Franco-Malian singer make up a “tailor-made” fifteen-minute clip. It is, with the avatar of the singer, the work of the French studio Mado XR. A year of collaboration was needed to achieve this result.

The key for players who participated in the event: several goodies. Spectators will be able to retrieve the Girlfriends emote, a dance to perform on the song of the same name by Aya Nakamura. They will also receive as a souvenir the loading screen of the island built for the occasion, as well as several objects, bearing the image of the singer, which can be used in the game: a spray and a parachute.

Create the buzz

If Aya Nakamura becomes the first French artist to perform on Fortnite, the video game is not at her first attempt. In April 2020, rapper Travis Scott brought together more than twelve million viewers during his virtual concert organized by Epic Games, the game’s publisher. Fortnite had hit hard again in the summer of 2021. An avatar of the American singer Ariana Grande performing a few of her tunes had appeared throughout a weekend in the game.

For Epic Games, the issue is also often financial. Because Fortnite is a free video game. It is paid on micro-transactions, carried out by the players to personalize their character in the game. Cumulatively, they represent billions of dollars in revenue. During the concerts of Travis Scott or Ariana Grande, Epic Games had accompanied the show with the launch of outfits dedicated to the two stars.

Here, the ambition is less. No “skin” or avatar of Aya Nakamura will be marketed. For the game publisher, the interest is to create a buzz. “All eyes are on Fortnite. Former players will connect and this can also attract new players who are not necessarily gamers, such as fans of Aya Nakamura”, analyzes Julien Pillot, economist at Inseec Grande Ecole. Some will remain on the platform thereafter.

A win-win deal

For the stars, the deal is also a winner. The organization of a concert on the game allows them first of all to ensure remuneration. “Aya Nakamura gives Fortnite the right to use her image and her music,” recalls Julien Pillot.

The event also allows disc publishing groups to innovate. “We have the intuition that there are things to imagine”, advances Alain Veille, president of Warner Music France. “It’s an opportunity for our artist to do new things experientially,” he explains. On the physical level, the singer can thus give the equivalent of a concert simultaneously in all the cities of the world, and thus reach new fans. On a visual level, this concert allows him to achieve things impossible in the context of a live concert.

“The interactions between fans and artists are evolving, our goal is to support these new uses and these new expectations”, abounds Perrine Guyomard, Business Development & Innovation Manager at Warner Music. “The new generations do not behave in the same way as the older generations: we are moving from an audience that could be a little more passive to a logic of community”, she adds. Going through the different metaverses therefore allows artists to create proximity and interact with their fans in a new way.